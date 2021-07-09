Charger Scat Pack Has Built 426 and ProCharger Surprise, Turbo LS 240 Is Unfazed

Whenever dealing with the iconic quarter-mile skirmishes, one can easily count on some of the racers to bring something that might act as the proverbial ace up the sleeve. Or so they hope so because at times the surprise isn’t exactly newsworthy for competitors that are even better prepared. And this Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack that ditched the 392 Hemi setup in favor of a fully built 426 and an F-1A-94 ProCharger supercharger really puts things into perspective.

16 photos