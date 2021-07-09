Charger Scat Pack Has Built 426 and ProCharger Surprise, Turbo LS 240 Is Unfazed

Whenever dealing with the iconic quarter-mile skirmishes, one can easily count on some of the racers to bring something that might act as the proverbial ace up the sleeve. Or so they hope so because at times the surprise isn’t exactly newsworthy for competitors that are even better prepared. And this Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack that ditched the 392 Hemi setup in favor of a fully built 426 and an F-1A-94 ProCharger supercharger really puts things into perspective.
We love how just about everyone has a fighting chance when it comes to drag racing. Or, at least, the opportunity to have fun and accumulate experience. As it turns out, this proud representative of the Stellantis’ breed went through all of these feelings at once while racing last month at the Street Car Takeover event in Martin, Michigan.
According to the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, the weather was warm and humid but that didn’t seem to affect the initial performance of this sedan that packed both a bigger engine than stock and an additional supercharger aid. As such, the opening skirmish (at the 0:25 mark) against a white Charger 392 Scat Pack was a child’s play, nailing a huge gap to victory with a 10.94s to 13.39s pass.
Things got heated from the 1:15 mark as the Charger went up against a very traditional enemy, an S550 Ford Mustang GT. Optics can be deceiving, and although from the angle provided by the footage the Blue Oval seemed to have the upper hand, in the end, the Dodge nailed another home run with a 10.94s to 11s result.
Unfortunately for the ProCharged ride, that was the highlight of the day, as next up (1:50) it met a vintage racer that seemed both willing and able to deliver an old-school lesson in performance. Unsurprisingly, the skirmish ended with the latter nailing a very impressive 7.78s ET. And that’s not all, because the Nissan 240SX that came afterward (at 2:40) continued the schooling. And it did so via its turbo LS-swapped credentials and a 9.57s to 11s victory.
