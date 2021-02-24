Track-Focused Unicorn: This 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Shows Only 303 Miles

2021 Tommy Bahama Camper Van Is Airstream’s Solution to All Your Worries

Before the sixth-gen Camaro was treated to the ZL1 with the 1LE extreme track performance package, Chevrolet offered the Z/28 for the 2014 and 2015 model years. Only 1,801 examples of the corner-carving breed were produced, and few of them still feature less than 1,000 miles on the clock. 34 photos



The sale includes the original window sticker, which lists the Z/28 with a starting price of $72,305 and a total price of $75,450 after the gas-guzzler tax, freight, and optional extras. Adjusted for inflation, make that $83,775.



Factory accessories and literature need to be mentioned as well. One of 79 units finished in Silver Ice Metallic, the Z/28 matches the Gurney-flap rear spoiler with a dealer-installed front lip. Save for a small ding in the lip, the LS7-engined Camaro with 505 free-breathing ponies is straight as an arrow.



Originally delivered by Crotty Chevrolet in Pennsylvania, the Z/28 later spent time in Florida and Missouri before being acquired by the seller in 2018. This example doesn’t have air conditioning, which is a little curious because anyone would get really hot driving this no-nonsense track brawler.



Look beyond the microfiber inserts on the dashboard and the body-hugging seats from Recaro, and the only creature comfort you’ll find inside the Z/28 is a Bluetooth radio with one speaker. Weight-saving measures further include carbon-fiber vents for the aluminum hood, forged-aluminum wheels featuring Pirelli Trofeo rubber shoes, no sound-deadening materials in the trunk, very thin glass for the rear window, a smaller battery, and no fog lights.



Three more go-faster goodies are worthy of your attention, starting with the Torsen-type differential with a 3.91 final drive. The Multimatic shocks absorbers with dynamic spool valve dampers and carbon-ceramic rotors with Brembo calipers pretty much sum up this ultra-rare thrill machine. Chassis number 2G1FZ1EEXF9701114 is one of those unicorns, and it's up for grabs with a clean history report and a clean California title. Offered on Bring a Trailer with just 303 miles (488 kilometers) on the odometer, the pony-turned-muscle car is sitting at $50,001 with six days of bidding left.

