Track-Focused Unicorn: This 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Shows Only 303 Miles

Before the sixth-gen Camaro was treated to the ZL1 with the 1LE extreme track performance package, Chevrolet offered the Z/28 for the 2014 and 2015 model years. Only 1,801 examples of the corner-carving breed were produced, and few of them still feature less than 1,000 miles on the clock.
Chassis number 2G1FZ1EEXF9701114 is one of those unicorns, and it’s up for grabs with a clean history report and a clean California title. Offered on Bring a Trailer with just 303 miles (488 kilometers) on the odometer, the pony-turned-muscle car is sitting at $50,001 with six days of bidding left.
The sale includes the original window sticker, which lists the Z/28 with a starting price of $72,305 and a total price of $75,450 after the gas-guzzler tax, freight, and optional extras. Adjusted for inflation, make that $83,775.
Factory accessories and literature need to be mentioned as well. One of 79 units finished in Silver Ice Metallic, the Z/28 matches the Gurney-flap rear spoiler with a dealer-installed front lip. Save for a small ding in the lip, the LS7-engined Camaro with 505 free-breathing ponies is straight as an arrow.
Originally delivered by Crotty Chevrolet in Pennsylvania, the Z/28 later spent time in Florida and Missouri before being acquired by the seller in 2018. This example doesn’t have air conditioning, which is a little curious because anyone would get really hot driving this no-nonsense track brawler.
Look beyond the microfiber inserts on the dashboard and the body-hugging seats from Recaro, and the only creature comfort you’ll find inside the Z/28 is a Bluetooth radio with one speaker. Weight-saving measures further include carbon-fiber vents for the aluminum hood, forged-aluminum wheels featuring Pirelli Trofeo rubber shoes, no sound-deadening materials in the trunk, very thin glass for the rear window, a smaller battery, and no fog lights.
Three more go-faster goodies are worthy of your attention, starting with the Torsen-type differential with a 3.91 final drive. The Multimatic shocks absorbers with dynamic spool valve dampers and carbon-ceramic rotors with Brembo calipers pretty much sum up this ultra-rare thrill machine.
The sale includes the original window sticker, which lists the Z/28 with a starting price of $72,305 and a total price of $75,450 after the gas-guzzler tax, freight, and optional extras. Adjusted for inflation, make that $83,775.
Factory accessories and literature need to be mentioned as well. One of 79 units finished in Silver Ice Metallic, the Z/28 matches the Gurney-flap rear spoiler with a dealer-installed front lip. Save for a small ding in the lip, the LS7-engined Camaro with 505 free-breathing ponies is straight as an arrow.
Originally delivered by Crotty Chevrolet in Pennsylvania, the Z/28 later spent time in Florida and Missouri before being acquired by the seller in 2018. This example doesn’t have air conditioning, which is a little curious because anyone would get really hot driving this no-nonsense track brawler.
Look beyond the microfiber inserts on the dashboard and the body-hugging seats from Recaro, and the only creature comfort you’ll find inside the Z/28 is a Bluetooth radio with one speaker. Weight-saving measures further include carbon-fiber vents for the aluminum hood, forged-aluminum wheels featuring Pirelli Trofeo rubber shoes, no sound-deadening materials in the trunk, very thin glass for the rear window, a smaller battery, and no fog lights.
Three more go-faster goodies are worthy of your attention, starting with the Torsen-type differential with a 3.91 final drive. The Multimatic shocks absorbers with dynamic spool valve dampers and carbon-ceramic rotors with Brembo calipers pretty much sum up this ultra-rare thrill machine.