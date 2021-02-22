Here’s All You Need to Know About the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV’s Super Cruise

2021 Tab 400 Teardrop Trailer Is Mindfully Filled With the Amenities of Home

Both the Bolt EUV and the Bolt EV will be available in Chevy dealerships this summer with prices starting at $33,995 and $31,995, including destination charges. Chevrolet has recently expanded itslineup, revealing the all-new 2022 Bolt EUV (Electric Utility Vehicle), which takes everything that made the original Bolt popular and offers it in an improved,-inspired package.It uses the same highly efficient powertrain as its hatchback sibling, which has also received a redesign, but the carmaker states it delivers a slightly longer range on a full charge, estimated at 250 miles (402 km).The EUV is also the first Chevy that will be offered with the company’s innovative Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assistance system.This system uses a suite of sensors and cameras to allow automated functions, like acceleration, braking, and steering. The manufacturer markets it as “the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance technology” and states that it can be used on more than 200,000 miles (320,000 km) of supported roads in the U.S. and Canada.Super Cruise works with the conventionalsystem to control acceleration and braking while the precision LiDAR map data detects all curves, lane markings, and traffic.When engaged on compatible roads, the system employs the Driver Attention System (DAS) feature, which uses a small camera located on the top of the steering column along with infrared lights to determine if the driver is paying attention to the road.This means that, although the system is capable of autonomous features, it still requires that drivers keep an eye on the road.If the DAS detects that the driver is looking elsewhere, it will send visual prompts through the lightbar fitted into the steering wheel. If it continues to detect inattentiveness, it will use further visible and audible alerts to notify the driver to take back control of the wheel.To enable it, drivers must turn on Adaptive Cruise Control , and if the system detects that the vehicle is driven on one of the compatible roads, the Super Cruise symbol will illuminate on the instrument cluster.The system is not new, being released for the first time in September 2017 on the Cadillac CT6 . However, compared to that early version, it has been thoroughly enhanced.It will be available on the high-end Bolt EUV Premiere model, and Chevy has also announced the release of a special Launch Edition equipped with Super Cruise, a panoramic sunroof, unique wheels, and an illuminated charge port.Apart from this innovative system, the 2022 Bolt EUV (and the refreshed 2022 Bolt EV) will be offered as standard with Chevy’s Safety Assist suite that brings several other advanced driver assistance systems. Those include automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator, front pedestrian braking, and IntelliBeam.Both the Bolt EUV and the Bolt EV will be available in Chevy dealerships this summer with prices starting at $33,995 and $31,995, including destination charges.