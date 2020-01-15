2021 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Crossover Has Ground Clearance Identical to Regular Bolt

Not to be confused with the China-only Chevrolet Menlo crossover EV, the Bolt EUV is yet another battery electric vehicle (BEV) from Chevrolet, which is trying to cash in more dough from the Bolt nameplate with a car re-bodied to look like a crossover.
With GM trademarking the nameplate “Bolt EUV” in 2019 and the first pre-production prototypes of the car being spotted on the road as early as last summer, it seems that Chevrolet is moving pretty fast with development.
The car is expected to be based on the same BEVII platform as the regular Chevrolet Bolt, meaning that you shouldn't expect too many differences in size between the two models from a technical standpoint.
With similar lengths, heights, widths and wheelbases, the main differentiation between the Bolt and the Bolt EUV will be courtesy of design and driving position. Sadly it seems like the upcoming electric crossover will not be getting all-wheel-drive either.
Spied next to a mildly camouflaged Bolt facelift, the Bolt EUV pre-production prototypes don't appear to feature a higher ground clearance either, leaving us with more questions than answers regarding the model's actual raison d'être.
While pre-facelift Bolt is EPA-rated at 238 miles (383 km) of range per single charge, it is expected that both the facelift and the Bolt EUV crossover will get a battery with different cell chemistry that should improve range closer to what GM originally promised for 2021 – which is over 300 miles.
With 66 kWh instead of 60, the EPA range for both the refreshed Bolt and the Bolt EUV crossover should sit at around 260 miles (418 km). The front-fitted electric motor should still be a permanent magnet and develop 200 horsepower and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft) of torque.
Expect the Bolt EUV to be officially revealed by the end of this year, most likely at the 2020 Los Angeles Auto Show, alongside the revamped regular Bolt.
The car is expected to be based on the same BEVII platform as the regular Chevrolet Bolt, meaning that you shouldn't expect too many differences in size between the two models from a technical standpoint.
With similar lengths, heights, widths and wheelbases, the main differentiation between the Bolt and the Bolt EUV will be courtesy of design and driving position. Sadly it seems like the upcoming electric crossover will not be getting all-wheel-drive either.
Spied next to a mildly camouflaged Bolt facelift, the Bolt EUV pre-production prototypes don't appear to feature a higher ground clearance either, leaving us with more questions than answers regarding the model's actual raison d'être.
While pre-facelift Bolt is EPA-rated at 238 miles (383 km) of range per single charge, it is expected that both the facelift and the Bolt EUV crossover will get a battery with different cell chemistry that should improve range closer to what GM originally promised for 2021 – which is over 300 miles.
With 66 kWh instead of 60, the EPA range for both the refreshed Bolt and the Bolt EUV crossover should sit at around 260 miles (418 km). The front-fitted electric motor should still be a permanent magnet and develop 200 horsepower and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft) of torque.
Expect the Bolt EUV to be officially revealed by the end of this year, most likely at the 2020 Los Angeles Auto Show, alongside the revamped regular Bolt.