2021 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Crossover Has Ground Clearance Identical to Regular Bolt

More on this:

1 2021 Chevy Bolt Electric Utility Vehicle (EUV) Spied, Is an Electric Crossover

2 Worst Hijacker in the World Picks a Chevrolet Bolt, Can't Drive It One Foot

3 Chevrolet Bolt's Battery Pack Replacement Costs Almost Half as Much as the Car

4 Each Chevrolet Bolt Sold Will Drill a $9,000 Hole in GM’s Budget