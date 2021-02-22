This 1999 Subaru Impreza RB5 With Prodrive Goodies Is Corner-Carving Nirvana

RB5 is the name of a very special first-gen Impreza, a limited edition named after the late Richard Burns and his rally-winning car’s number. Subaru produced only 444 examples in Ota, Gunma, Japan, all featuring Blue Steel metallic paintwork and 17-inch Speedline alloys.
Offered by Hong Kong-based Contempo Concept Limited for the princely price of 728,000 HK dollars, which translates to $93,900 at current exchange rates, serial number 351 is one of the nicest survivors out there. One of 170 cars specified with the WR Sport upgrade package, this ultra-rare Impreza rocks a Prodrive High Wing with integrated third brake light.
Based on the GC body style, which means sedan in Subaru jargon, the RB5 is optioned with the Prodrive Performance Package and suspension kit. Exclusively offered in the United Kingdom, the special edition further stands out in the crowd with the help of PIAA front driving lights, a quick-shifting short shifter for the five-speed manual transmission, a de-catted performance exhaust system with a backbox, intercooler piping from Prodrive, a more aggressive mapping of the engine control unit, and red-stitched floor mats.
Blue Alcantara, map lights, air conditioning, and a serialized plaque are worth mentioning as well, along with the Impreza Turbo 2000 AWD RB5 and Prodrive stickers on the trunk lid. According to the selling dealership, this car has racked up 3,614 miles (5,816 kilometers) by 2001.
Stored in a heated garage in the UK, then sent to Hong Kong, the rally-bred sedan currently shows 4,070 miles (6,550 kilometers) on the digital odometer framed by the 160-mph (257-kph) speedometer. As you can tell from the photo gallery, every panel and trim piece looks mint.
Described as “truly outstanding” in a period test drive by Evo Magazine, the RB5 takes its mojo from a 2.0-liter boxer from the EJ family. 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque may not come as much by today’s standards, but it’s more than enough to enjoy this blast from the not-so-distant past on a sunny day or in nefarious weather.
