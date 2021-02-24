2022 Hyundai Starex Is the Minivan of the Future in Accurate Korean Renderings

Some people say they wouldn't be caught dead in one, but we still believe that minivans are going to make a comeback. And if Toyota or Honda isn't creative enough for you, there are always Korean alternatives. Today, we'll introduce you to the 2022 Hyundai Starex, a van that you might not hear about even after it comes out.
Right now, the Starex is undergoing testing in its domestic Korean market, and there's not a lot of interest for it outside the country. But we saw these renderings by local artist Gotcha Cars and were stunned by its interesting lines.
There's something Japanese about the way it is shaped. The side is almost completely flat, like an old minivan from the 1980s. But they did outline the fenders very clearly which makes it look sporty. This is reminiscent of how Honda's new EVs are shaped like the first Civics. But as far as we know, Hyundai doesn't have that much heritage in this segment.
The front is also quite striking, as this minivan sports a completely square lower grille which hides most of the LED headlight elements. There's still a slither of light at the top, next to the sloped nose which reminds us of the new VW Transporter models, as well as the Bulli concept. According to the renderings, the back will be just as clean, with rectangular lights next to a large trunk opening. Remember that this is more of a shuttle van than a form of personal transportation.
Hyundai already has quite a few interesting van projects. We recently discovered this crossover-looking model from China called the Custo. And there's also the drift van from Australia, the iMax N. After just a bit of research, we found that's actually the outgoing version of this Starex.
It has other names too, such as H-1, H300, or i800. Depending on the market, the model should be offered with either a 2.2-liter diesel making roughly 200 hp or a 2.5-liter turbo with about 280 hp.
