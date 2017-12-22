autoevolution
 

2018 Hyundai Grand Starex Facelift Launched In South Korea

22 Dec 2017, 15:07 UTC ·
by
Also known as the H-1 Travel in Germany and iMax in Australia, the Grand Starex enters the 2018 model year with a well-deserved nip and tuck. The design didn’t change much since the light commercial vehicle was introduced way back in 2007, but this facelift fits the Grand Starex like a hand in glove.
Available to order in South Korea, the 2018 Hyundai Grand Starex features, well, better everything. As far as the exterior design is concerned, the people carrier switches from vertical headlights to horizontal clusters. The lower part of the bumper, cascading grille, quarter panels, and hood are all new, bringing the Grand Starex in line with contemporary Hyundai models.

From the profile, there’s not much to set the facelift apart from the original, whilst the rear is beautified by double C-shaped taillight graphics. The range-topping Urban is the one that looks best thanks to projector-style halogen headlights, LED daytime running lights, and LED taillights.

5,150 millimeters long and sporting a wheelbase of 3,200 millimeters, the Grand Starex offers seating for 9 people in Urban form. The entry-level and mid-range models claim 11 or 12 seats. Stepping inside reveals major changes, including more car-like trim pieces, an i30-inspired 8.0-inch infotainment system, four-spoke steering wheel, and a revised gear lever.

Under the hood, you’ll find an updated 2.5-liter turbo diesel. The CRDi develops 140 metric horsepower and 353 Nm when connected to the standard six-speed manual transmission. Opting for the five-speed automatic upgrades the oil-chugging engine with variable geometry turbocharging technology, translating to 175 PS and 451 Nm of torque.

4WD is, as it was the case before, an optional extra. Other mods ushered in by the 2018 Grand Starex include a locking differential for the 4WD system, hill-start assist, better sound insulation, and a softer suspension.

The cheapest 2018 Hyundai Grand Starex (Style) starts at 21,100,000 won ($19,625), and at the other end of the range, the Urban in Exclusive configuration is 30,150,000 won ($28,040 at current exchange rates).
