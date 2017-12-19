autoevolution
 

Hyundai Tucson Gets Minor Improvements For 2018

With 768,057 vehicles sold in the United States in 2016, Hyundai is on a bit of a roll in this part of the world after a couple of hard years. The Elantra and Sonata continue to be the most popular vehicles offered by the South Korean automaker, but Hyundai knows that the market is turning its attention to crossovers and SUVs, which is why lots of those will be launched in the coming years.
As we wait for the all-new Santa Fe to roll out, the Tucson is up for a model year update for 2018, bringing forth more value and equipment than before. The biggest change is the Display Audio system, which now measures 7 inches instead of 5 and is standard on SEL and Value trims.

The SE remains the entry-level choice in the lineup, whilst the SE Popular Equipment Package becomes the SEL and includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the larger infotainment system. The SE Plus is renamed SEL Plus, and both the Value and Limited trims include small enhancements over the previous model year. Speaking of what’s in the past, Hyundai decided to discontinue the Tucson Eco and Tucson Night.

Further up the range, the SEL Plus and Limited offer 3 years of Blue Link Connected Care, Remote Services & Guidance. Limited trims now boast heated steering wheel as standard, while SEL and above Tucson models include heated front seats to keep your bum warm during the cold season.

“The Tucson exterior and interior designs intertwine sleekness with sophistication,” declared Scott Margason, director of product planning at Hyundai Motor America. “More functionality and practicality are featured within the 2018 Tucson delivering a modern-day CUV,” he concluded.

2018 sees the engine lineup (2.0L N/A and 1.6L Turbo) remain unchanged, though Hyundai won’t leave the Tucson at that in the United States. An N-branded performance version with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is in the making, but don’t get your hopes up to see it in the showroom anytime soon. What’s more, the Kona crossover is also up for the N treatment.
