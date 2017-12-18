Spyshots: 2019 Hyundai Veloster Undisguised During Shoot

Despite mixed results, Hyundai is getting ready to launch the second generation of the asymmetrical Veloster coupe. We were excited about the car while presenting all those spyshots, but seeing it without the wrap is a little disappointing.

7 photos



Still, if you liked the old one, you're going to love this because it's going to be better to drive and more practical.



From the front, the new Veloster looks similar to the



The Veloster seems to suffer from the same over-designed look as the Civic hatchback. It's got fake grille at both ends of the car, a body kit that shouts for attention and supercar-like mid-mounted twin exhaust tips.



We know there's going to be a Veloster N with a 2-liter turbo pushing over 250 HP . However, we're probably looking at the Elantra Sport here, packing around 200 HP from a 1.6-liter turbo. They can't still be calling it the "Turbo," right? That's too 2000's!



So what do we like? Well, there the fact that it has LED lighting at both the front and the back, as well as a huge panoramic glass roof. If it's anything like the Elantra Sport, it should have independent rear suspension and decent handling. But be prepared to pay at least $24,000 for one of these.



The base 2019 Veloster will ditch the 1.6-liter naturally aspirated lump for a 1.4-liter turbocharged unit producing somewhere in the region of 150 horsepower. Both it and the high-end model should come with both a manual and Hyundai's own twin-clutch gearbox. It almost seems like the company is scared of change. Even though the Veloster is supposed to be funky and different, this 2019 model looks more like a facelift than an all-new generation.Still, if you liked the old one, you're going to love this because it's going to be better to drive and more practical.From the front, the new Veloster looks similar to the 2018 Sonata , which is surprising. Considering it's a compact now, we thought they would be inspired by the Elantra GT hatchback. But it's got the frumpy grille right in the middle, and we can't take our eyes off.The Veloster seems to suffer from the same over-designed look as the Civic hatchback. It's got fake grille at both ends of the car, a body kit that shouts for attention and supercar-like mid-mounted twin exhaust tips.We know there's going to be a Veloster N with a 2-liter turbo pushing over 250. However, we're probably looking at the Elantra Sport here, packing around 200 HP from a 1.6-liter turbo. They can't still be calling it the "Turbo," right? That's too 2000's!So what do we like? Well, there the fact that it has LED lighting at both the front and the back, as well as a huge panoramic glass roof. If it's anything like the Elantra Sport, it should have independent rear suspension and decent handling. But be prepared to pay at least $24,000 for one of these.The base 2019 Veloster will ditch the 1.6-liter naturally aspirated lump for a 1.4-liter turbocharged unit producing somewhere in the region of 150 horsepower. Both it and the high-end model should come with both a manual and Hyundai's own twin-clutch gearbox.