Ferrari Purosangue Prototype Mule Still Doesn’t Look Like an SUV

Despite being technically about a year away from its official unveiling, Ferrari’s first ever SUV continues to be tested as a mule and not a pre-production prototype on public roads. 20 photos



The weird contraption on wheels we’ve been seeing for the past year or so is obviously made using some left-over parts from a Maserati Levante in Trofeo specification, but look closer and you will see a lot of difference between the Ferrari Purosangue mule and Maserati’s first and only SUV so far, at least until the Grecale becomes official.



First of all, the Purosangue mule is much shorter than the Levante, with both the front and the rear doors appearing shorter on the Fezza than on the donor car.



Second of all, whether



The ground clearance definitely doesn’t make it look like an SUV but an angry hot-hatch, which we know Ferrari will not do.



The plot will remain thick until either Ferrari gives us a hint about some uncommon type of active suspension or we get the chance to spy the mule with a bigger ground clearance.



With both the FF and the GTC4 Lusso being good examples in this regard, we can expect the Purosangue to feature an all-wheel-drive system that is developed purely for the road anyway, as Ferrari is not looking to compete in rally raid competitions any time soon.



With a whopping 60 percent of Ferraris to be hybrid by 2022, the Purosangue will be not different, and the top of the range version is likely to pair a naturally aspirated V12 with at least one electric motor and a small lithium-ion battery to compensate for low rpm torque. Set to sport the Purosangue moniker, Maranello's first high-bodied car is expected to be revealed to the public in the first half of 2022 and will try to teach the Lamborghini Urus a few lessons when it comes to road-holding, power, and most of all drama.