New Hyundai Custo Minivan Spotted in China, Has Sliding Doors

Don't adjust your monitors. We know this looks like the next-gen Tucson, but it's actually a minivan with a splash of crossover styling. It's called the Hyundai Custo and could make its debut in China pretty soon.
America says minivans are dead, but that's not the case all over the world. They're still quite popular in many parts of Asia. We recently talked about how much money Lexus can charge for its model, plus there are all those cool JDM models from Nissan or Mitsubishi.
Hyundai technically already has a minivan. They turned the iMax into an N-powered drifting machine in Australia last year. However, that's more of a cargo van converted for passenger transportation, whereas this Chinese model is all about that luxury.
Chinese website Autohome just released a few photos of this new model completely naked and out in the open. It's called the Custo and features a hint of ruggedness. It's not just superficial stuff like the black cladding, as the vehicle also has rectangular wheel arches as you see on the RAV4.
Sister brand Kia just released the all-new Carnival, which should arrive in North America as the 4th-generation Sedona. However, we can't see any visual similarities with this Hyundai minivan. Thus, it's unlikely that it will be available Stateside. The Palisade does such a good job at family transportation that there's no need for anything else.
Over in China, the Custo is said to be powered exclusively by a 2-liter turbo engine, which is shared with their long-wheelbase Santa Fe and sends 240 hp out through an 8-speed automatic. AWD is said to be available later on.
The Hyundai minivan is expected to make its debut in September at the Beijing Motor Show. Its rivals are surprisingly numerous and new, including the Volkswagen Viloran, Buick GL8, and the Wuling Victory.
Hyundai technically already has a minivan. They turned the iMax into an N-powered drifting machine in Australia last year. However, that's more of a cargo van converted for passenger transportation, whereas this Chinese model is all about that luxury.
Chinese website Autohome just released a few photos of this new model completely naked and out in the open. It's called the Custo and features a hint of ruggedness. It's not just superficial stuff like the black cladding, as the vehicle also has rectangular wheel arches as you see on the RAV4.
Sister brand Kia just released the all-new Carnival, which should arrive in North America as the 4th-generation Sedona. However, we can't see any visual similarities with this Hyundai minivan. Thus, it's unlikely that it will be available Stateside. The Palisade does such a good job at family transportation that there's no need for anything else.
Over in China, the Custo is said to be powered exclusively by a 2-liter turbo engine, which is shared with their long-wheelbase Santa Fe and sends 240 hp out through an 8-speed automatic. AWD is said to be available later on.
The Hyundai minivan is expected to make its debut in September at the Beijing Motor Show. Its rivals are surprisingly numerous and new, including the Volkswagen Viloran, Buick GL8, and the Wuling Victory.