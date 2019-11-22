2020 Volkswagen Viloran Minivan Debuts in China

At the 2019 Guangzhou Auto Show, the Volkswagen Group revealed an MPV developed in cooperation with SAIC for the Chinese market. Joined by the Tacqua and Touareg PHEV, the Viloran features a 2+2+3 layout with dual sliding doors.
“Executive seats” with electric footrests, double headrests, and “Royal Hall-level Dynaudio audio” are a few other highlights of the minivan with premium aspirations. More than 5.3 meters long, the Viloran is half a meter longer than the Sharan that Volkswagen sells in Europe and the United Kingdom. Speaking of which, the Viloran features newer underpinnings thanks to the MQB vehicle architecture and a seven-speed DSG.
The automaker didn’t confirm if 4Motion all-wheel drive will be offered, but Volkswagen did mention what hides underhood. The EA 888 is the culprit, packing 2.0 liters of displacement, four cylinders, a single turbo, and 220 PS (217 horsepower). Torque is rated at 350 Nm (258 pound-feet), which seems to be enough for this application.
From a styling standpoint, the exterior combines Sharan and Touran motifs with the corporate front fascia of the Touareg. Even the side profile is designed to make the Viloran look better than a box on wheels, and the LED taillights are connected by a chrome strip for maximum visual drama. On the other hand, Volkswagen couldn’t help itself but design the rear bumper with fake exhaust outlets right below the rear reflectors.
SAIC-Volkswagen has also gifted the Viloran with the new corporate logo of the German automaker, and sales are scheduled to kick off in mainland China in the first quarter for the 2020 model year. With so much chrome up front, there’s no denying those driving the Viloran will get lots of attention from passersby and other motorists.
The Middle Kingdom is a huge market for MPVs even though utility vehicles are gaining traction, and the best-selling nameplate in this segment so far this year is the Wuling Hongguang. Produced by SAIC in cooperation with General Motors, the compact people carrier was facelifted in 2019 and renamed Hongguang Plus.
