2022 Camaro Configurator Goes Live, Unveils Pricing for Chevrolet's Pony Car

Chevrolet's 2022 Camaro is ready to be ordered, as the company has made the configurator tool on its website live. Customers are now able to browse through the options list, see available packages, and find out what can and cannot be ordered together.
The base model in coupe form starts at an MSRP of $26,695, while the 2022 Camaro convertible starts at an MSRP of $32,695. Both versions mentioned above refer to the 1LT Camaro, which comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four-cylinder engine. The unit is good for 275 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and can be ordered with a six-speed manual transmission or a paddle-shift automatic transmission.
The V6 Camaro is still available in the range, and its 3.6-liter unit starts at $28,290 in the 1LT trim level on the Coupe. That engine comes with 335 horsepower at 6,800 rpm and is also available with a choice of six-speed manual transmission or a paddle-shifted automatic.
For just over $35,000, General Motors offers the most affordable V8-engined car on the market, the LT1 Camaro. At an MSRP of $35,195, It packs 455 horsepower, which is about $77 per horsepower, which is the cheapest in the range. For the 2021 model year of the Camaro, one in four customers chose the LT1 model. That does make a lot of sense, and we expect the trend to continue.
As we previously reported, the 2022 Camaro's production started last week after a two-month delay. For the 2022 model year, the Camaro gets two new color options, but the "Crush orange" and "Shock Yellow" have been eliminated from the list.
GM has also cut the LT 1LE Track Performance Package from the options list of the 2022 Camaro, as is the case with the 20-inch alloy wheels called "Caliente." Customers can order the ZL1 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package for the 2022 Camaro, which has a price of $7,500 according to the Camaro configurator tool.
