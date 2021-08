2022 Camaro Configurator Goes Live, Unveils Pricing for Chevrolet's Pony Car

The base model in coupe form starts at an MSRP of $26,695, while the 2022 Camaro convertible starts at an MSRP of $32,695. Both versions mentioned above refer to the 1LT Camaro, which comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four-cylinder engine. The unit is good for 275 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and can be ordered with a six-speed manual transmission or a paddle-shift automatic transmission.The V6 Camaro is still available in the range, and its 3.6-liter unit starts at $28,290 in the 1LT trim level on the Coupe. That engine comes with 335 horsepower at 6,800 rpm and is also available with a choice of six-speed manual transmission or a paddle-shifted automatic.For just over $35,000, General Motors offers the most affordable V8-engined car on the market, the LT1 Camaro. At an MSRP of $35,195, It packs 455 horsepower, which is about $77 per horsepower, which is the cheapest in the range. For the 2021 model year of the Camaro, one in four customers chose the LT1 model. That does make a lot of sense, and we expect the trend to continue.As we previously reported, the 2022 Camaro's production started last week after a two-month delay. For the 2022 model year, the Camaro gets two new color options , but the "Crush orange" and "Shock Yellow" have been eliminated from the list.GM has also cut the LT 1LE Track Performance Package from the options list of the 2022 Camaro , as is the case with the 20-inch alloy wheels called "Caliente." Customers can order the ZL1 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package for the 2022 Camaro, which has a price of $7,500 according to the Camaro configurator tool