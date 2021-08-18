2022 Chevrolet Camaro Production Begins After Two-month Delay

Chevrolet's 2022 Camaro has begun production with a two-month delay, but one month ahead of when sources close to GM announced it will happen. The situation was caused by the global chip shortage, which also affected the Lansing Grand River facility.
Order books were open starting April, but life and the global chip shortage got in the way of GM's plans to manufacture the 2022 Camaro. Some of its fans are disappointed that the 55th anniversary of the model does not get a special edition to mark the occasion.
While General Motors has not announced the news of the 2022 Camaro production start, the folks at GM Authority have inside information on the facility. As they note, the sales of the Camaro have dwindled because of low inventory, which benefited the Dodge Challenger.
According to year-to-date figures from the first half of 2021, Chevrolet Camaro sales are down 28 percent from the same period of 2020, while Mustang sales are down five percent in the same timeframe. Meanwhile, Dodge's Challenger is benefiting from this, with a 36 percent increase in sales year-to-date.
Back in 2020, Dodge's Challenger had 22,018 units sold in the first half of the year, while Ford's Mustang had 33,786 units and Chevrolet had 13,860 Camaros leave its dealerships to their new homes. With the production delays and low inventory, the Camaro dropped under ten thousand units in the first half of this year, while Ford still managed to sell over thirty thousand Mustangs and the Challenger also sold over thirty thousand units.
The 2022 model year brought two new color options for the Camaro in place of two other colors. GM eliminated "Crush" orange (code G16), and "Shock" yellow (code GKO), while their replacements are "Rapid Blue" and "Vivid Orange Metallic". Customers of the 2022 Camaro cannot order the LT 1LE Track Performance Package or the 20-inch "Caliente " alloy wheels, as they have also been removed from the MY2022 Camaro's options list.
Otherwise, the seventh model year of the sixth-generation Camaro is unchanged. The latter might be the reason the 2022 Camaro might not have a fighting chance in sales figures against the Challenger and the Mustang this year.
