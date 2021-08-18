The 2022 Ford Edge Will Be Only All-Wheel Drive

Redesigned from the ground up in 2014 for the 2015 model year, the Ford Edge is a mid-size crossover that slots right between the compact Escape and rear-driven Explorer. Currently available from $32,750 excluding freight, the aging Edge will get a little costlier going forward because the Blue Oval has dropped all front-driven trim levels for an AWD-only lineup.
The mid-size crossover, therefore, will join two other AWD-only models according to Ford Authority. These are the Escape-based Bronco Sport and the mid-size Bronco that features the ladder frame of the next-generation Ranger pickup truck. To make things even more confusing for customers, FoMoCo will offer the Explorer ST with rear- and all-wheel drive in 2022.
If you’re wondering how big of a difference there is between a front- and an all-wheel-drive Edge, fret no more because I’m here to tell you: $1,995. That’s $34,745 excluding taxes and optional extras, which is pretty good value for a five-seat crossover in this particular segment. For reference, the Honda Passport retails from $34,790 for the 280-horsepower Sport AWD.
Five trim levels are offered for the 2021 model year, starting with the SE that hides a twin-scroll turbo 2.0-liter engine under the hood. The SEL is more like it thanks to LED signature daytime running lights, ActiveX seating material, and SiriusXM, but the sweet spot in the lineup is the Titanium for it boasts leather upholstery, heating for the leather-wrapped steering wheel, a hands-free liftgate, forward sensing, and a B&O premium sound system.
At the very top of the lineup, we have the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6-engined ST from $43,600 sans destination and optional extras. As opposed to the eight-speed automatic transmission of old, the 2021 model features a seven-speed unit that’s actually the old transmission with new software.
According to SUV communications manager Kelly Wysocki, the Blue Oval made this change to improve shift action based on customer feedback.
If you’re wondering how big of a difference there is between a front- and an all-wheel-drive Edge, fret no more because I’m here to tell you: $1,995. That’s $34,745 excluding taxes and optional extras, which is pretty good value for a five-seat crossover in this particular segment. For reference, the Honda Passport retails from $34,790 for the 280-horsepower Sport AWD.
Five trim levels are offered for the 2021 model year, starting with the SE that hides a twin-scroll turbo 2.0-liter engine under the hood. The SEL is more like it thanks to LED signature daytime running lights, ActiveX seating material, and SiriusXM, but the sweet spot in the lineup is the Titanium for it boasts leather upholstery, heating for the leather-wrapped steering wheel, a hands-free liftgate, forward sensing, and a B&O premium sound system.
At the very top of the lineup, we have the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6-engined ST from $43,600 sans destination and optional extras. As opposed to the eight-speed automatic transmission of old, the 2021 model features a seven-speed unit that’s actually the old transmission with new software.
According to SUV communications manager Kelly Wysocki, the Blue Oval made this change to improve shift action based on customer feedback.