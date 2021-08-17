2021 Ford Bronco Riptide Has the Perfect List of Accessories for a Sunny Life

Because the Detroit automaker decided to reinvent the sixth-generation Bronco as a “Built Wild” sub-brand of 4x4 vehicles, it needs to keep our outdoor attention constantly occupied. And a new concept vehicle always goes a long way toward achieving that goal.
Remember last year’s Bronco OG and Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig prototypes? They were built for “spontaneous outdoor adventures,” according to the carmaker. We could easily argue this year’s cool Moab concepts achieved the same goal, just like the 2021 Bronco Riptide would if ever allowed.
For now, it’s a custom build vehicle that doesn’t give a dime about anything else other than “West Coast fun and factory-backed accessory personalization.” Yes, a marketing ploy to sell more of the official accessories is as transparent as it gets. But since the summer road trips aren’t over just yet, does anyone care about that when the Bronco Riptide looks like this?
So, there’s no roof, the stock doors were removed, and, in their place, comes a set of tubular add-ons. Meanwhile, the surfboard rack and boards stand tall enough to attract everyone’s attention to the whole purpose of this custom project. Yes, it rimes with sun, waves, the California coast...
The Velocity Blue paintjob mimics the tropical ocean hues, marine-grade vinyl-trimmed seats in Black Onyx and Dark Space Gray bode well for (dirty) adventures alongside the rubberized washout flooring, and of course, we are dealing here with a Sasquatched unit so remote beaches are within easy reach.
And let’s not forget the accessory partners. There’s a Bestop mesh Bimini top, a Yakima bike rack with Santa Cruz mountain bikes, a Rigid LED lightbar (plus mirror-mounted off-road LED aids), as well as Almond surfboards, among others.
Probably to warrant the project expenses, the Bronco Riptide’s designers also came up with a bespoke prototype front steel bumper. And, of course, under the hood resides Ford's flagship 2.7-liter EcoBoost hooked up to the 10-speed automatic transmission.
