2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak Review Reveals the Pros and Cons of Doors-Off Driving

The Ford Bronco is arguably the star of the off-road vehicle market in the U.S. in 2021. FoMoCo got way more preorders than it can handle and it's pretty obvious that the Bronco's arrival puts the popular Jeep Wrangler in a tough spot. But is the 2021 Bronco as good as advertised? Well, the jury is still out on that, but this review gives us new insight into how the SUV behaves as a daily driver. 6 photos



The video is pretty much about the pros and cons of driving a four-door Bronco with all doors removed. When it comes to pros, you obviously get that cool outdoorsy vibe and the ability to see almost everything around you. And despite its off-road-oriented nature, the Wildtrack seems to deliver great dynamics on the highway.



But as you might have already guessed, driving an SUV without doors and a roof is a rather noisy experience. Not only you'll experience a lot of wind noise, but you also need to deal with tire noise. And not just the noise coming from the tires of your



And even though you can see everything around you, rearward visibility isn't all that great due to the soft top taking a lot of space when folded atop the trunk.



As a reminder, the Wildtrak is the range-topping trim of the Bronco lineup. Priced from $46,980, it comes with off-road goodies such as front and rear locking differentials, 4x4 with automatic on-demand engagement, and a raised suspension.



This model is also equipped with the



Granted, few people buy an off-road-ready Wildtrack Sasquatch trim to drive around town, but hitting the trail often involves long trips on paved roads and highways. If you're dying to take delivery of your Wildtrack, remove the doors and the top, and do 80 mph (129 kph) on the highway, YouTube's "Tedward" shows you what to expect in his latest driven review.

The video is pretty much about the pros and cons of driving a four-door Bronco with all doors removed. When it comes to pros, you obviously get that cool outdoorsy vibe and the ability to see almost everything around you. And despite its off-road-oriented nature, the Wildtrack seems to deliver great dynamics on the highway.

But as you might have already guessed, driving an SUV without doors and a roof is a rather noisy experience. Not only you'll experience a lot of wind noise, but you also need to deal with tire noise. And not just the noise coming from the tires of your Bronco. You'll also hear every other vehicle that passes by. Loud and clear. Something to keep in mind if you're planning to take long trips on the highway.

And even though you can see everything around you, rearward visibility isn't all that great due to the soft top taking a lot of space when folded atop the trunk.

As a reminder, the Wildtrak is the range-topping trim of the Bronco lineup. Priced from $46,980, it comes with off-road goodies such as front and rear locking differentials, 4x4 with automatic on-demand engagement, and a raised suspension.

This model is also equipped with the Sasquatch package as standard, adding 17-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires, Bilstein monotube shocks, locking differentials, and high-clearance fender flares.