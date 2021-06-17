2022 Chevrolet Camaro Shows New Vivid Orange Metallic Paint Option

5 Chevrolet C10 With 30-inch Forgiatos and LS Swap Is Truck Tuning Done Right

The Camaro isn’t enjoying the best of times. Ford and Dodge outsell Chevrolet’s pony car, and the ZL1 stands no chance against the GT500 and Super Stock in a straight line. Adding salt to the proverbial wound, GM is refraining from making any comments about the next generation. 12 photos



Enthusiasts won’t be happy to hear that GM won’t offer a special edition to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Camaro, and Chevrolet has also removed two visual packages from the options list. On the upside, prospective buyers can look forward to a brand-new metallic paint color for the exterior known as Vivid Orange. It will be joined by Rapid Blue while Shock Yellow will be phased out because few people actually like this hue.



According to the dealer fleet order guide, the 2022 Camaro receives copper-free performance brakes because of



The order guide - which is available below as a .pdf - also lists Design Package 3 as new for the 2022 model year. Identified under regular production order code PDP, this option consists of five-spoke forged wheels with a polished finish, sueded knee pads, Satin Black for the hood stripe, a Silver Ice Metallic front-fender hash marks, a visible carbon-fiber insert for the black-painted fuel filler door, Carbon Flash-painted ground effects, and premium carpeted floor mats. The package is available on every Camaro version from the 1LT to the 2SS, leaving only the entry-level 1LS and range-topping ZL1 trims out.

Download attachment: 2022 Chevrolet Camaro order guide (PDF)