Ford Mustangs vs. Chevrolet Camaros Drag Racing Compilation Is a Must-Watch Video

Dodge Challenger fan boys (and gals), sorry to disappoint you, but this one is for those who have a soft spot for the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro.
The two direct rivals from the Blue Oval and Bowtie brands met at a drag racing event hosted in the U.S. of A. And it wasn’t a single battle that was fought, but an entire war, as the video embedded at the bottom of the page shows multiple races between the two models.
By the looks of it, the Ford Mustang muscle cars in question, some of them modified, others not so much, were in the GT configuration. This means that they come with a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, making 450 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) of torque. The most humble V8-powered variant of the model is still rather quick in a straight-line sprint, albeit not as quick as the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.
This is the range-topping flavor of the car, and it truly is a force to be reckoned with. Powering it is a V8, with a bigger displacement, 6.2 liters, and supercharging. The 650 horsepower available via the fun pedal enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in around 3.5 seconds. With a skilled driver holding the wheel, in perfect conditions, and with proper tires on its feet, the Camaro ZL1 takes around 10 seconds to complete the quarter-mile.
Now, it is obvious which one holds the upper ground between the Mustang GT and Camaro ZL1, but as we already mentioned, some Mustangs were heavily modified, hence the impressive runs against their rivals from Chevy. We won’t ask you to place a little bet before hitting the play button this time, but we will tell you that you will have to take a short break for the footage, as it is 5 minutes long.
