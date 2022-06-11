Chevy Camaro Neiman Marcus Edition Comes With Matching Trailer to Fill Your Garage

At one point, this Chevrolet Camaro Convertible was listed in the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book. Now it’s up for grabs, and it looks just as good as it did more than a decade ago, when it left the factory floor.
A 2011 model, it sports a Deep Bordeaux finish, on top of the Black/Tan leather interior, and does not appear to have any flaws, as far as we can tell from the pictures. Everything seems to have been properly taken care of, from the exterior, to the cabin, wheels, rag top, and so on.
It is also very clean under the hood, where the LS3 engine breathes air from behind that pretty grille. The supercharged mill pushes out 426 horsepower, which doesn’t exactly turn it into a record-breaker, but it is also not a slouch. An automatic transmission delivers the thrust to the rear wheels, and other highlights mentioned in the ad are the boost gauge, sport bar, reversing camera, and towing package.
If you’re wondering whether that custom trailer is included with the sale, then the answer is yes. Mecum, which has the vehicle listed for their Orlando auction, on July 6-9, clearly confirms it, while also mentioning that this is car #5, and that it has 11,531 miles (18,557 km) on the clock.
One thing that they haven’t talked about at all is the estimated retail price. Back when they were still new, toward the end of 2010, the Camaro Neiman Marcus vehicles came at a very expensive $75,000. More recently, some of them were valued at around $40,000, which is definitely a lot of money for a used open-top Camaro that is more than 10 years old, no matter how many miles it has under its belt. So, how much do you think this one will fetch, and more importantly, what’s it worth to you?
