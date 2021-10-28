One-Off GMC Hummer EV Neiman Marcus Could Be Yours, if You’re Rich

It may be the end of October, but Neiman Marcus has just made it smell like Christmas with the one-off GMC Hummer included in their catalog. Having the potential of becoming the best holiday gift, it is up for grabs. And you know what they say, if you have to ask how much it costs, then you probably cannot afford it.
Priced at a cool $285,000, with shipping within the continental U.S. included, alongside a generous host of gifts, it is a bespoke example of the zero-emission truck that was unveiled at an event at the Paramount Picture Studios in L.A., next to other exclusive and costly gifts.
The one-off GMC Hummer EV is a Barrett-Jackson example based on the Edition 1 variant, made exclusively for Neiman Marcus. Some of the highlights comprise the entry lighting, customized running boards, Neiman Marcus badging, new steering wheel, two-tone handcrafted leather seats, and anodized metal accents. These join the extensive list of standard, comfort, tech, and off-road gear, such as the unique CrabWalk mode and Extreme Off-Road Package.
On top of these, its future owner will receive an electric charging station for their home, VIP passes for two to the invitation-only Barrett-Jackson Opening Gala, with gourmet food, beverages, and live entertainment included, and VIP access to the Carolyn and Craig Jackson’s personal skybox at the 2022 Scottsdale Auction in January. The opportunity to “drop the gavel” at the event is also covered, together with priority parking at the owner’s local Neiman Marcus store.
“It is an honor to be part of the Neiman Marcus legacy with this year’s Fantasy Gifts. Barrett-Jackson is more than just a world-class collector car auction company, but also an unparalleled automotive lifestyle brand with incredible partners like General Motors,” said CEO Craig Jackson. “We’re excited to offer this extraordinary Fantasy Gift as we lead into our 2022 Scottsdale Auction where we will celebrate 50 years of the world’s greatest collector car auctions.”
