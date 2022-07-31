4WD Six-Wheeler Concept With No Drive Train Could Be the Future of Off-Roading

We know six-wheelers are big, sluggish, and expensive (think $300K for the 6x6 TRX Juggernaut or the also 6x6 Megaraptor). Sure, they may be looking at us from above, but they’re as good as oxcarts in terms of automobility capabilities. If you disagree, drive one to the nearest school and pick up some first graders. Without a ladder, that is, and without temporarily putting a halt on the traffic. So the only reason this type of automotive side-effect exists is to show off and go nuts on your wallet.