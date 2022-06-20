Chevy Camaro Gets an Unofficial Facelift, See Anything Funny?

Is it time for Chevrolet to refresh the Camaro once again? That would be a solid yes, as it would further strengthen its position within the muscle car segment, giving it an advantage over its biggest rivals from Ford and Dodge, namely the Mustang and Challenger.
However, as you likely already know, it was the aging Dodge Challenger that has managed to outsell both its direct competitors, so perhaps that’s not the key to making the bowtie brand more competitive. A new generation would be something else entirely, and it will reportedly happen after the 2024 model year, when the production of the sixth generation is said to end.
Thus, with about a year or so left until Chevy allegedly pulls the plug on it, replacing it with a more modern one, likely with electrification, the Camaro is pretty much on its death bed. Despite this, Jlord8 on Instagram has decided to give it a facelift. Make that an unofficial facelift, as what you are looking at here is nothing more than a simple digital illustration of the vehicle that now sports a rather familiar face.
Can’t quite put your finger on it? Well, think Opel Mokka, and everything will become clearer, as the subcompact crossover made by the German company, which now operates under the roof of Stellantis, is the one that lent its ‘vizor’ face to the Camaro. The muscle car sports identical headlights, grille, and bumper, with upper and lower air intakes and two side ones, and that’s where the novelties end, like the rest of the design soldiers on from the actual muscle car.
Now, it’s evident that the Camaro will go down a completely different route than the one depicted in this rendering, with a new generation supposedly around the corner. Nonetheless, don’t you think that it looks a bit more modern, and not that cringy at all, with this new face? We do, or some of us do, at least, so what’s your take on it?
