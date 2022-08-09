Slammed, “Black-Eye” Root Beer Mazda RX-7 Shows Turbo Widebody Alien CGI Looks

While many people know Mazda for its little open-top MX-5 Miata sports car, diehard fans will probably direct our queries to something a little more hardcore… and rotary-powered.
We are, of course, talking about the Mazda RX-7. A front-engine, RWD, rotary engine-powered sports car that was produced for quite a long while. So, manufacturing occurred between 1978 and 2002, but even two decades after its decommissioning the most beloved iteration remains the latest, aka the FD3S Mazda RX-7.
And people just keep making them a part of our contemporary automotive world – whether via real projects or with the help of digital imagination. For example, the virtual artist behind the jota_automotive digital car art label on social media is back into CGI action after quite a long vacation and continues on the same Mazda page.
Only this time around, he does not play with a turbo rotary Mazda MX-5 Miata that packs all the virtual drift gear one could imagine but rather fiddles with the real deal – an FD3S Mazda RX-7. The pixel master might have had other things in mind but to us, it does look quite extra-terrestrial, so the Root Beer tagline just made us think aliens could easily enjoy Earth’s goodies (aka beverages and cars) without getting (too) intoxicated.
Unlike us, mere mortals, who quickly got inebriated at the sight of this lovely maroon transformation. Plus, there are also all the underground tuning realm’s usual suspects, including a thoroughly slammed attitude, an ultra-widebody aerodynamic kit complete with lots of wings, as well as a nice set of contrasting, black aftermarket wheels.
By the way, has anyone also noticed the ‘black eye’ up front, which does not look to be caused during a fight but rather by the choice of a turbocharged powertrain upgrade? Hopefully, someone with creativity and a deep pocket will get to see this wishful thinking creation and strive to make it a reality… someday.
