Bagged, Twin-Turbo Mercedes-Benz G-Class Goes Beyond Hot Rod in Beastly Morphing

Although it has already achieved living cult status across the automotive industry, the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class is not everyone’s cup of tea. But that is, of course, understandable.
After all, it has bulky and boxy looks, has not changed much in terms of design since 1979, and is dedicated to off-road enthusiasts with (mega) deep pockets. So, no one should be surprised that Basel Masri, the Jordanian automotive CGI artist better known as baselvisions on social media, counts himself among the people who never really cared for G-Wagens… until now.
Alas, at the behest of a “grumpy old photographer with too many car projects” friend, the pixel master embarked on a crazy digital project featuring the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and a reference for Nitto Tire’s Driving Line enthusiast venue. The latter was not that hard to miss if not for the description because the ultra-low-profile white-letter tires are thoroughly eclipsed by those black-hole-style deep-dish Aerodisc wheels!
Oh, you missed those as well? No worries, there is ample time to ogle at this (some would say ‘abomination’) project because the CGI expert not only gave us the still-picture POV but also worked his magic for an equally bonkers animation of this bagged Mercedes going away into the ether...
Also, a thoroughly slammed G-Class goes against the historic off-road percepts of the series, so many fans might scream “outrage.” But that is only going to happen if they can stop crying their hearts out at the sight of an exposed twin-turbo powertrain assembly and a bonkers widebody aerodynamic kit that would make even Hot Rod fans a little envious…
Anyway, the gist of everything is that a Mercedes-Benz G-Class would need to look like this – whatever it may be – to make the author churn out a heap of money and drive it inside his garage. Luckily for G-Wagen fans around the world, it turns out he does not have the budget to conceive something like this… so everyone is safe from this wishful thinking idea ever turning into a stunning reality!
