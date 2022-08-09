Exposed Twin-Turbo Ford Mustang Is a Fox Body With Rad yet Stylish Digital Touches

Say what you want about the Ford Mustang, but no one should deny its chameleonic properties of adapting to the times it lives. Plus, you can always use it as a blank canvas to make it your own.
The first generation (1965 to 1973) kicked off the pony car craze and is a legend on its own. The second iteration (model years 1974 to 1978) was just a few months ahead of its time with the downsizing trend that helped the nameplate survive the 1973 oil crisis and the so-called “malaise era.” Its third generation (1979 to 1993) was incredibly long-lived, the fourth (1994-2004) was famous for having a completely “New Edge,” while the fifth and sixth have quickly adapted to the nostalgia-infused times.
Smack in the middle of the genealogical tree, the Fox Body Ford Mustang has been hated and loved by as many Blue Oval enthusiasts as there are Mopar and GM aficionados bundled together. But if there is one trait of this little pony car that differentiates it from the norm, that would be the ability to be turned into a blank canvas to make it your own. It can do anything – from becoming a swapped underground tuning delight to duking it out with hypercars at the dragstrip.
Just to show (another) one of the infinite possibilities, Emmanuel Brito, a virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, has rekindled his everlasting passion for remastered Fox Bodies and recently took us on yet another slammed widebody journey of wishful thinking discovery. A rad yet stylish one, as he has become something of a virtual expert in terms of imaginative Fox Body impersonations.
This restomod looks to be “next level,” as one of the channel’s fans commented, packing a digital twin-turbo V8 assembly up front, LED lights all around the body, a thoroughly slammed attitude plus a subtle yet beefy widebody aerodynamic kit with a few carbon fiber details, and a nice set of deep-dish aftermarket wheels. The main color choice is also interesting – as it bodes well for the posh, bronze wheels and V8 engine accents!
