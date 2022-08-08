White and Black Widebody Dodge Viper Virtually Gives Out Veilside RX-7 Vibes

All anyone enamored with Dodges can think about right now are how to avoid pulling a Mustang and hitting poles or about Stellantis’ strategy to give them EV muscle cars.
Naturally, as we are eagerly waiting for the new generations of the Challenger coupe and Charger sedan with zero emissions, the latter are quickly turning into the obsession of virtual automotive artists, just like the possible next Chevy Camaro iteration. Alas, that is not the case everywhere.
For example, Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, is discarding the CGI talk of electric Dodge’s town in favor of something with just as much classic panache plus equal propensity for neck-snapping and tire-squealing performance. Yep, you guessed correctly, it’s the legendary Dodge Viper that we are thinking about.
Well, that was not that hard, especially when considering the Yin and Yang-style white and black widebody VX-series Dodge Viper that rides atop like a true sports car hero. A digital one, unfortunately, as this is another two-tone virtual project stemming from the mind of this prolific CGI expert. And while it’s been a while since we saw these light and dark references; we still remember stuff like that Two-Face Audi A6 Allroad or a slammed widebody Toyota 4Runner that had an intertwined monochromatic style… or two.
Back to the Dodge Viper VX at hand, there are no references about the exact version, though we can easily assume that an ACR served as the foundation when considering the hood nostrils or the humongous wing perched at the back. As for the widebody kit, some fans appreciate it as something very close to what Veilside does for the Mazda RX-7 – but maybe that’s just their opinion, right? Hopefully, no one will think about swapping the 8.4-liter Viper V10 engine with something kinky, like a rotary powertrain…
For example, Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, is discarding the CGI talk of electric Dodge’s town in favor of something with just as much classic panache plus equal propensity for neck-snapping and tire-squealing performance. Yep, you guessed correctly, it’s the legendary Dodge Viper that we are thinking about.
Well, that was not that hard, especially when considering the Yin and Yang-style white and black widebody VX-series Dodge Viper that rides atop like a true sports car hero. A digital one, unfortunately, as this is another two-tone virtual project stemming from the mind of this prolific CGI expert. And while it’s been a while since we saw these light and dark references; we still remember stuff like that Two-Face Audi A6 Allroad or a slammed widebody Toyota 4Runner that had an intertwined monochromatic style… or two.
Back to the Dodge Viper VX at hand, there are no references about the exact version, though we can easily assume that an ACR served as the foundation when considering the hood nostrils or the humongous wing perched at the back. As for the widebody kit, some fans appreciate it as something very close to what Veilside does for the Mazda RX-7 – but maybe that’s just their opinion, right? Hopefully, no one will think about swapping the 8.4-liter Viper V10 engine with something kinky, like a rotary powertrain…