Digitally Slammed, Widebody Toyota 4Runner Has a Monochromatic Style, or Two

Faced with great Ford Bronco adversity besides the usual 4-Door Jeep Wrangler woes, Toyota has decided that it might as well celebrate the 40th anniversary of its beloved 4Runner SUV well in advance.
The compact, later mid-size sport utility vehicle from Japan’s Toyota behemoth may not be as legendary as the company’s Land Cruiser series. But it remains an icon of the SUV sector, given its almost four decades of presence on the worldwide market. Almost, since production only kicked off in October of 1983 for the 1984 model year onward.
However, that did not stop the Japanese carmaker from welcoming the 2023 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition well in advance. Perhaps it was all in a bid to rekindle interest when everyone is running amuck trying to secure a reinvented, sixth-generation Bronco or giving up on the extended waiting times and just snatching a Wrangler off the lot. Interestingly, this led to a few virtual surprises.
For example, an automotive pixel master immediately took notice of the 40th anniversary and decided that a “Street” edition would do well to digitally defeat the AWD purpose. Now, perhaps also triggered by the OEM’s hurried special series, Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, has seemingly decided to take a break from a certain digital partnership (with HotCars).
Instead, the CGI expert focused on Toyota’s cool SUV and turned it into an even more outrageous urban dweller. This time around, the slammed attitude is blatantly obvious, there is also a Japanese car culture-influenced widebody aerodynamic kit, and the whole thing rides like a digital charm on humongous, turbine-style aftermarket wheels.
The only mystery that remains to be solved is perhaps also the least important one: is this a 40th anniversary 4Runner or not? Frankly, we cannot be sure since the virtual project features a “monochromatic” design… or two!
