FD3S Mazda RX-7 Flaunts a Mean, Clean Widebody Restomod, Albeit Only Virtually

Sometimes, you need to cool down, take a break, and then get back in the saddle with the objects of passion and desire. And that’s entirely valid for automotive virtual artists, as well.
While Mazda’s RX-7 front rotary engine RWD sports car is long gone as it was produced solely between 1978 and 2002 across just three generations, it still has an astonishing cult following. And people do not even mind that it’s based on a niched powertrain solution, as they have been known to fit it with twin-turbo big-block Chevy V8s or BMW M4 Competition mills to make the Veilside fans go crazy.
Sure, only some of these build projects are real, while others do belong in the realm of wishful automotive thinking. But even across the virtual plains, the boundaries can become shady. Take the automotive artist & designer better known as pistonzero across social media for example. The pixel master has recently rekindled the love for a third-generation RX-7 digital restomod project.
And of course, the CGI expert had to do something to scratch the itch. So, after the virtual revival idea was first presented on Instagram back in late June with a cool dark-yellow finish and the author also went for a murdered-out attitude in all-black attire, now it is time to see them both from a moving perspective. So, the digital content creator also cooked a full 3D video to bode well alongside the static poses (which are both embedded below after the YT link).
As for technical details regarding this “abominable… I love this vision of it” creation, there are none. Alas, we can easily make out some of them by ourselves, such as the huge exhaust tip, contrasting or matching-black Volk TE 37 forged aftermarket wheels, and the custom-designed widebody that gets a lot of extreme aero bits and pieces, or the full racing cage setup from inside the cockpit. Do we even need more?
