The A-Team Switching to Ford's Transit Pro Electric SuperVan Is Digitally Baffling

The A-Team action-adventure television series is a major staple of the cool 1980s. And it also occupies a neat space in the heart and mind of automotive enthusiasts, mostly because of B.A.’s iconic black and gray (with crimson accents) GMC Vandura minivan.
Interestingly, such is the traction gained by the team’s tough minivan that even the 2010 feature film based on the TV series dared not update the minivan to something contemporary and instead used a highly customized version of a 1994 Chevy G20, the twin series of the GMC Vandura. Of course, they wanted both authenticity and feared reprisals, right?
But over, across the virtual realm, pixel masters do not care about such trifle matter. And they even “pity the fool that doesn’t think this is cool,” although we are pretty sure this is only said in a half-serious voiceover from Bosco ‘B.A.’ Baracus. Now, what could anyone do for The A-Team to accept a departure from canon and convince them to embark in a different kind of minivan?
Well, according to Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, that would be to give them Ford’s 1,973-horsepower Pro Electric SuperVan demonstrator that was recently presented by the Old Continent arm of the American company. As it turns out, though, this CGI expert knows how to juggle series but now gives his fans major reasons to doubt his digital motives.
So, even though Ford’s Transit prototype clearly showed the Goodwood Festival of Speed crowd it knows how to party during its public debut when it didn’t break an EV sweat, Jim’s people are not at all impressed by the remote possibility of the beloved characters switching from the GMC Vandura to a Blue Oval. Even if it looks contemporary in the 21st century, it has zero emissions and tons of ponies.
Alas, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so we are not going to hold it against anyone who thinks it looks cool in black, metallic gray, and shades of crimson on the body and wheels…
