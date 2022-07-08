Wrapped, Slammed Challenger Shirokai Widebody Needs a Splitter Debate Settled

Just three generations since 1970 make the Dodge Challenger one of the most effortlessly cool automobiles out there - not just across the muscle car segment. And, even now, it's like a blank canvas waiting for people to make it their own.
After taking the muscle car crown last year from Ford’s Mustang, the Blue Oval model barely edged out the age-old Dodge Challenger after the first six months of 2022 – quite the achievement for a car that started its current stint with the 2008 model year! So, is anyone surprised this Mopar is just as beloved as “America’s sports car” in terms of using it as a blank canvas for making it your own?
Not at all, and not when witnessing custom build projects like the one embedded below. This Dodge Challenger with an extreme makeover belongs to Lou, someone who identifies himself as a Stick Shift enthusiast on social media (aka three_pedal_life on Instagram). Alas, no one will have the time to think about the manual transmission when the Mopar drops jaws with its slammed attitude, deep-dish aftermarket wheel ethos, Shirokai-designed widebody aerodynamic kit, and stunning wrap job that has the abstract details go from crimson and black to gray and black in a mesmerizing manner.
Of course, customization and tuning enthusiasts know very well that such deep makeovers are the product of relentless imagination, and as such these builds end up as a never-ending work in progress. That may very well be the case here, as well. Or not. All we know is that Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, is clashing with his client's commission in the best possible way.
The pixel master was asked to create a unique new front splitter for the Challenger, and as is customary for these pre-visualization jobs, there was more than one design presented for choice. They are both as “aggressive and as wild as possible, without being too overwhelming,” with one coming with bare carbon fiber looks and the other one partially matching the body color design. The problem, then, is both simple and complicated at the same time: the owner likes one design and the CGI expert the other…
Not at all, and not when witnessing custom build projects like the one embedded below. This Dodge Challenger with an extreme makeover belongs to Lou, someone who identifies himself as a Stick Shift enthusiast on social media (aka three_pedal_life on Instagram). Alas, no one will have the time to think about the manual transmission when the Mopar drops jaws with its slammed attitude, deep-dish aftermarket wheel ethos, Shirokai-designed widebody aerodynamic kit, and stunning wrap job that has the abstract details go from crimson and black to gray and black in a mesmerizing manner.
Of course, customization and tuning enthusiasts know very well that such deep makeovers are the product of relentless imagination, and as such these builds end up as a never-ending work in progress. That may very well be the case here, as well. Or not. All we know is that Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, is clashing with his client's commission in the best possible way.
The pixel master was asked to create a unique new front splitter for the Challenger, and as is customary for these pre-visualization jobs, there was more than one design presented for choice. They are both as “aggressive and as wild as possible, without being too overwhelming,” with one coming with bare carbon fiber looks and the other one partially matching the body color design. The problem, then, is both simple and complicated at the same time: the owner likes one design and the CGI expert the other…