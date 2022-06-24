Veilside M4 FD3S Mazda RX-7 Competition Gets a CGI Touch of Mashup Controversy

While a rotary-engine sports car is definitely not every automotive enthusiast’s cup of tea, some models subtly earned the respect of everyone across the board. Well, almost…
Just when we thought there was no car aficionado – big or small, JDM or otherwise – who did not appreciate a cool Veilside-modified widebody FD3S (third-generation) Mazda RX-7, here’s an automotive virtual artist’s vision to shatter all the respect to pieces.
So, without further ado, meet Henry Andrus (formerly known as Andrews), the pixel master better known as photo.chopshop on social media, who has a prolific imagination when it comes to mashups, including illogical, horrendous, or funny Euro-JDM ones. Actually, the latter CGI mashup reel is slowly developing into a series-within-the-series of its own.
Since we have first seen the “interesting” digital projects of this CGI expert, we have noticed that very few of them were hits and the vast majority of creations were big misses. But the positive incidence grew astonishingly when the author dabbled with opposed Japanese and Old Continent themes.
Let me give you a few examples. So, the first healthy impact on our CGI perception was back when a VW Golf x Datsun 280ZX Turbo unintentionally looked like a widebody JDM Scirocco. Then, it was all about contemporary CGI mashup passion, complete with a Toyota MR2 Spyder revival that mashed the GR Supra and a McLaren into a mid-engine supercar, as well as instances of Ferrari 488 Pista blending nicely with the Toyota Prius Prime or the GR Celica GT-Four having Aston DB9 dreams and a Honda S2000 Cayman looking awesome.
Now, there will be lots of controversy surrounding the notion that a Veilside widebody Mazda RX-7 could have anything to do with the big-nosed BMW M4 Competition. Yet here it is, the outrageous mashup that no one asked for but will also have a very hard time forgetting about. Now, all that remains to be seen is if that’s a good or bad thing…
