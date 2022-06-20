Toyota GR Celica GT-Four Rebirth Is a Digital Aston DB9 Mashup You Didn't Expect

Henry Andrus, formerly signed as “Andrews,” is the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, who has a prolific imagination when it comes to CGI mashups, including exotic Toyotas.
No, seriously, Toyotas can be very exotic in the best way possible – though only virtually and only when spliced together with European supercars. But let us explain at large. So, this pixel master is always eager to share a crap load of automotive mixes and all sorts of ugly wheel swaps.
The latest are an Alfa Romeo Zagato SZ on tri-spokes, a W110 Fintail Mercedes-Benz riding posh and slammed on Detroit Steel Wheels, a Saturn with vintage AMG wheels, or a Ford Fiesta ST Ute on tiny wheels, or a Mazda MX-5 Miata Austin Healey Roadster, among others (all tucked in the gallery as reference).
But there are also occasional CGI gems to speak of, such as the “facelifted” Chevy Camaro sixth generation that has an Opel Mokka’s vizor face plastered all over – and it surprisingly looks good with it. Alas, there is something even better, this time around from Toyota. And I have a feeling that we could be gradually building hype for an entire CGI mashup series involving the Japanese automaker.
Just think of the previous Ferrari 488 “Priusta” that seemingly blended the Pista with a Prius Prime, then switch your attention to the recent Toyota MR2 Spyder revival that mashed GR Supra and McLaren traits into one mid-engine JDM supercar, so we can better grasp the crazy beauty behind the idea of this ‘Celica concept.’ According to the author, just because it looks good, he decided to join the GR Corolla with Aston Martin’s DB9 and imagine the result would be a viable Celica GT-Four revival.
Alas, it is merely wishful thinking, no matter how much or how many Toyota Celica fans would desire for Aston Martin to abandon its Mercedes-AMG deal in favor of a feisty JDM lifestyle alongside Toyota…
The latest are an Alfa Romeo Zagato SZ on tri-spokes, a W110 Fintail Mercedes-Benz riding posh and slammed on Detroit Steel Wheels, a Saturn with vintage AMG wheels, or a Ford Fiesta ST Ute on tiny wheels, or a Mazda MX-5 Miata Austin Healey Roadster, among others (all tucked in the gallery as reference).
But there are also occasional CGI gems to speak of, such as the “facelifted” Chevy Camaro sixth generation that has an Opel Mokka’s vizor face plastered all over – and it surprisingly looks good with it. Alas, there is something even better, this time around from Toyota. And I have a feeling that we could be gradually building hype for an entire CGI mashup series involving the Japanese automaker.
Just think of the previous Ferrari 488 “Priusta” that seemingly blended the Pista with a Prius Prime, then switch your attention to the recent Toyota MR2 Spyder revival that mashed GR Supra and McLaren traits into one mid-engine JDM supercar, so we can better grasp the crazy beauty behind the idea of this ‘Celica concept.’ According to the author, just because it looks good, he decided to join the GR Corolla with Aston Martin’s DB9 and imagine the result would be a viable Celica GT-Four revival.
Alas, it is merely wishful thinking, no matter how much or how many Toyota Celica fans would desire for Aston Martin to abandon its Mercedes-AMG deal in favor of a feisty JDM lifestyle alongside Toyota…