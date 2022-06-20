Unofficial Mitsubishi EVO XI Revival Feels Willing to Take Over From Subie’s WRX STI

Right now, the Mitsubishi Motors lineup in the United States is an online signal of despair, with just one series already updated for the 2023 model year. And, unfortunately, some of the remaining few do not even feel like ‘22s.
Aside from the $26,495 Mitsubishi Outlander, nothing looks too appealing – they’re dubbed 2022MYs but feel like they just starred in the low-budget JDM version of 1985’s Back to the Future. No, seriously, just look at the two Mirage versions, the Outlander Sport, and even the Outlander PHEV, and dare say it is not so… Now that we got that out of the system, here is an easy, logical fix to Mitsubishi’s every problem.
Just make a damn’ Mitsubishi Lancer EVO XI – or whatever they would like to call it. But do not stray away from the traditional recipe of a four-door sedan, feisty AWD, and rally-bred high-performance internals. And if Mitsubishi designers need inspiration, the Internet is flush with revival ideas that keep popping up from time to time with no apparent reason other than reminding us of what could have been in the WRX vs. EVO field.
Now, more than ever, as Subaru revealed they are not making another WRX STI either, a resurrected EVO series would not only bode well for the Ralliart sub-brand return, but it would also help alleviate the AWD pain induced by the VB second-generation Subaru WRX upon JDM fans. Alas, we already know this is merely wishful thinking, unfortunately.
This is because the author - Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, simply continues the dream ride periplus alongside HotCars. And the publication along with the pixel master just imagined if a new Mitsubishi Evo XI could look like this. Well, as it turns out, some of the opinions were divided – so perhaps this is not their best ensemble work since the collaboration started.
