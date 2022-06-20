Virtual Chevy Cruze Returns to Sedan Glory With Help From Blazer and Equinox EVs

Not exactly the most memorable compact car produced by General Motors, the two-generation Chevy Cruze did not fulfill the promise of a universally capable global nameplate. So, no one should be surprised that it is mostly retired around the world.
Produced since 2008 in various locations, from South Korea to the Americas, the traditional four-door Cruze compact sedan was developed as a replacement for various regional nameplates (Daewoo Lacetti/ Chevy Optra, Holden Astra, Chevy Cobalt, etc.). It quickly spawned a five-door hatchback in 2011 and a station wagon in 2012 but the second generation presented in early 2016 already restrained the body version galore to just sedans and hatchbacks.
Then, slowly but steadily, the Chevy Cruze love withered away, and GM understood it faltered at providing a sensible package in a fiercely competitive market niche. Today, North America, Australia, and China have already moved on and sent the Cruze over across car Valhalla, with only Argentina keeping the production lights on. But what if GM devised a facelift/comeback to continue the lineage?
Well, that may not be possible in the real world anymore, but the virtual realm, of course, has no trouble with enacting wishful thinking ideas. Kleber Silva, a Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has returned to the Americas for a quick passenger car stint after previously dabbling with a lot of European digital projects. And the pixel master’s latest Chevy design proposal is for a facelifted second-gen Cruze that might even work out as a nameplate’s return over in the United States.
The reasoning behind it feels quite simple. The CGI expert just took the actual Chevy Cruze sedan that is still in production for Latin America and then added a flurry of 2024 Blazer EV and 2024 Equinox EV styling elements. Thus, this refreshed Cruze feels contemporary with the new GM design direction. Of course, there is also one mystery: does the Chevy sedan remain ICE, or has it gone down the EV route as well?
