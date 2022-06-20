Split-Headlight BMW MPV Looks the Stuff of CGI Nightmares Even With Sliding Doors

Back in April, one of the natural foes of BMW – Ingolstadt-based Audi – launched their roomiest idea ever. It was dubbed the ‘urbansphere’ EV, and it was a natural MPV evolution of the ‘sphere’ series.
Even now, we do not have official information about the possibility of seeing a production minivan based on it – and with the current state of the automotive industry, that may very well be merely wishful thinking. However, it is never a bad idea to hedge your bets and perhaps even deliver a preemptive strike.
Or, at least, that is the digital opinion of Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who has dropped the “Touring the world!” periplus for a moment, quite sadly. And, after giving us an interesting Porsche 911E (as in ‘electric’) Ice Blue edition that you can also ogle at because it is embedded second below, the pixel master then delivered the stuff of CGI nightmares.
So, believing that Audi “will release the new MPV soon,” he decided to ask the nether if “BMW will follow suit.” Even worse, the hypothetical question was not left without a presumptive digital answer in the guise of an equally spacious, flagship-style “BMW MPV.” It, unfortunately, rocks the disgraced minivan body with absolutely no sense and sensibility, instead posing with the X7/i7/7 Series split headlight design, as well as rear sliding doors like an automotive bugaboo.
Sure, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so we are not going to hold it against anyone who thinks this is even a remotely viable idea. But even if this is your cup of tea, we still must ask. Would you abandon your finances to pay for something like this when knowing that it was styled like the top-end series but is actually based on the way more affordable second-generation (U06) BMW 2 Series Active Tourer?
Or, at least, that is the digital opinion of Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who has dropped the “Touring the world!” periplus for a moment, quite sadly. And, after giving us an interesting Porsche 911E (as in ‘electric’) Ice Blue edition that you can also ogle at because it is embedded second below, the pixel master then delivered the stuff of CGI nightmares.
So, believing that Audi “will release the new MPV soon,” he decided to ask the nether if “BMW will follow suit.” Even worse, the hypothetical question was not left without a presumptive digital answer in the guise of an equally spacious, flagship-style “BMW MPV.” It, unfortunately, rocks the disgraced minivan body with absolutely no sense and sensibility, instead posing with the X7/i7/7 Series split headlight design, as well as rear sliding doors like an automotive bugaboo.
Sure, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so we are not going to hold it against anyone who thinks this is even a remotely viable idea. But even if this is your cup of tea, we still must ask. Would you abandon your finances to pay for something like this when knowing that it was styled like the top-end series but is actually based on the way more affordable second-generation (U06) BMW 2 Series Active Tourer?