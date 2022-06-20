2023 Hyundai Palisade Sits Low and Nasty on Digitally Sporty Suspension and Vossen's

Along with its Kia Telluride sibling, the facelifted 2023 Hyundai Palisade was introduced at the New York International Auto Show in April with impressive revisions, both inside and out. Still, as always, someone thinks that is not enough.
To say that Hyundai’s Palisade and Kia Telluride are successful, family-oriented flagship mid-size crossover SUVs would be the epitome of an automotive understatement. And their popularity extends from the real world across the virtual realm into the hearts and minds of prolific pixel masters.
One of them, Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has recently decided to pay yet another visit to his imagined Palisade build series. First, immediately after the facelift presentation over in the United States, an unsuspecting 2023MY got the CGI expert’s signature, imagined “Shadow Line” treatment, and hunkered down on massive new, aftermarket wheels.
Then, the digital content creator naturally played the CGI-lowered game on a virtually customized 2023 Kia Telluride to give us a respite before he murdered out an all-black Palisade to mix Americana personalization with KDM allure. But, as it turns out, that was still not enough for this brewing series. So, now we are getting another unofficial aftermarket treatment for the South Korean crossover SUV, one that, on this occasion, plays on the strength of black and white contrasts.
They say that simplicity is often key to the pursuit of happiness, so perhaps that is also valid across the CGI automotive realm – at least in this case. So, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade looks gloriously lowered on a new set of aftermarket Vossen wheels when mixing black and white attire. And the illusion is almost flawless, so people immediately started asking how to reach the same result… in the real world.
And, perhaps, they have a point – as this sporty suspension tune and simple OEM to aftermarket wheel swap is not that hard to achieve…
One of them, Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has recently decided to pay yet another visit to his imagined Palisade build series. First, immediately after the facelift presentation over in the United States, an unsuspecting 2023MY got the CGI expert’s signature, imagined “Shadow Line” treatment, and hunkered down on massive new, aftermarket wheels.
Then, the digital content creator naturally played the CGI-lowered game on a virtually customized 2023 Kia Telluride to give us a respite before he murdered out an all-black Palisade to mix Americana personalization with KDM allure. But, as it turns out, that was still not enough for this brewing series. So, now we are getting another unofficial aftermarket treatment for the South Korean crossover SUV, one that, on this occasion, plays on the strength of black and white contrasts.
They say that simplicity is often key to the pursuit of happiness, so perhaps that is also valid across the CGI automotive realm – at least in this case. So, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade looks gloriously lowered on a new set of aftermarket Vossen wheels when mixing black and white attire. And the illusion is almost flawless, so people immediately started asking how to reach the same result… in the real world.
And, perhaps, they have a point – as this sporty suspension tune and simple OEM to aftermarket wheel swap is not that hard to achieve…