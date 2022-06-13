Ferrari 488 “Priusta” Seamlessly Blends Pista With Prius Prime, Feels “Legitimate”

Many virtual automotive artists go after the massive shock value of blending two different models for the pleasure of stunning or scaring the audience. And some of them are so bad they are exquisitely good. Albeit, only on certain digital occasions!
Such is the case with Henry Andrews, the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, who has developed an incredibly prolific imagination when it comes to mashups, including the abominable, ghastly, hideous, grisly, or hideous ones. And we have numerous examples to support our “so bad it’s good” case because the pixel master just churns out one CGI project after another in a shockingly fast manner.
But now and then – willingly or not, that remains to be ascertained, even after seeing so many of his digital creations – the CGI expert just nails a nose swap that looks “legitimate,” according to the fan comments. Well, this time around, the Ferrari 488 Toyota “Priusta” may go a little bit beyond that, in a quirky yet positive manner.
As far as we can imagine, the exotic Ferrari 488 Pista mid-engine sports car that was produced as a track-focused version of the regular 488 (2015-2019) has nothing to do with plug-in hybrids. Instead, it should be a proud two-door with nothing but ICE in its heart, all courtesy of a feisty, award-winning 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
Alas, on this occasion, it might share a little bit of EV passion with help from the second-generation XW50 version of Toyota Prius Prime, the PHEV that is one of the few cars of 2021 that saw its MSRP unchanged when entering the new, 2022 model year – probably as a measure of the lack of consumer interest.
Anyway, if the Prius Prime face were splashed on top of a Ferrari 488 Pista, and it still had the same asking price, things would probably look vastly different. Sure enough, that’s merely wishful thinking, in more than one way!
But now and then – willingly or not, that remains to be ascertained, even after seeing so many of his digital creations – the CGI expert just nails a nose swap that looks “legitimate,” according to the fan comments. Well, this time around, the Ferrari 488 Toyota “Priusta” may go a little bit beyond that, in a quirky yet positive manner.
As far as we can imagine, the exotic Ferrari 488 Pista mid-engine sports car that was produced as a track-focused version of the regular 488 (2015-2019) has nothing to do with plug-in hybrids. Instead, it should be a proud two-door with nothing but ICE in its heart, all courtesy of a feisty, award-winning 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
Alas, on this occasion, it might share a little bit of EV passion with help from the second-generation XW50 version of Toyota Prius Prime, the PHEV that is one of the few cars of 2021 that saw its MSRP unchanged when entering the new, 2022 model year – probably as a measure of the lack of consumer interest.
Anyway, if the Prius Prime face were splashed on top of a Ferrari 488 Pista, and it still had the same asking price, things would probably look vastly different. Sure enough, that’s merely wishful thinking, in more than one way!