Ferrari 288 “Aztek” GTO Makes for a Horrible Crossover Sports Car CGI Mashup

Alongside other quirky introductions like the Fiat Multipla, the Pontiac Aztek gets a lot of hate from automotive fans for presumably killing off its maker. Alas, one could easily argue there were other abominations out there…
For example, the Pontiac Aztek was not even alone for the odd ride and General Motors also sent out into the world its corporate cousin, the Buick Rendezvous. Well, the latter not only did not harm Buick too much, but since it was the brand’s first-ever crossover SUV, it also paved the way for today’s U.S. strategy that has completely abandoned passenger cars in favor of high-riding vehicles.
Now, given what is embedded in the gallery as the hero photo, one could argue that even the title of “world’s ugliest car” is debatable for the Pontiac Aztek. Or, at least, it would be in the virtual world. There, Henry Andrews, a pixel master better known as photo.chopshop on social media, has a prolific imagination when it comes to CGI mashups, including the utterly horrible ones.
We have seen this digital content creator deliver a few hits and many misses over the time we have watched his online activity but this one has the perspective of turning into the ultimate “blink and you’ll have a life-changing nightmare” moment. After all, the author mercilessly butchered a 1984-1987 Ferrari 288 GTO by horizontally cutting it in half and splicing it with the top side of a crimson Aztek.
Interestingly, the botched result has maintained a semblance of sanity by way of refitting the Pontiac with just two partial doors to better respect the exotic homologation’s two-door Berlinetta atmosphere. Frankly, it was probably all in vain as our minds just cannot grasp the concept of mixing a prized Italian sports car thoroughbred with a botched attempt at a funky mid-size crossover SUV!
