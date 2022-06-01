Toyota MR2 Spyder CGI Revival Mashes GR Supra and McLaren Into Mid-Engine JDM Supercar

Human nature is entirely surprising, and one should never discard someone for being stereotypical. Naturally, that is also valid across the traditionally imaginative field of automotive virtual art.
When it comes to pixel masters, some just love one type of vehicle above all (Euro, JDM, or Americana, take your pick). Others run entire design courses with extensive behind-the-scenes making-of videos. And a few are there just for the sheer pleasure of shock value. Or so we thought.
Let us take Henry Andrews, a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, who has a prolific imagination when it comes to digital mashups. And that could be labeled as an understatement, considering the type of abominations his CGI brush has developed over time. Just take a look at the photo gallery to see what we mean and wonder who on Earth would ever cook up a Mopar aero warrior speedboat!
That was just one quirky example, and it was a rather plausible one. Others, not so much, like when he decided to create a 6x6 Mercedes-AMG ambulance out of the gull-winged Mercedes-Benz SLS and a Ford Transit van! And I could go on forever, with instances of Toyota Celica x Dodge Challenger Hellcat Cruising Decks, or Smart Zimmer Gold Spirit “econobox” luxury cars, but I feel that the point has been sufficiently made, already.
So, imagine the heartfelt positive surprise when I stumbled upon this new digital mashup project, which is an order of magnitude better than most of this CGI expert’s prior creations. Given the subtle integration, it does not even matter anymore that he used an extinct model as a base for the imagined revival of another car that has long traveled the plains of automotive Valhalla.
Still, it was too enticing not to share this hypothetical Toyota MR2 Sypder resurrection as a mid-engine supercar by way of mixing and matching the style of the company’s fifth-generation GR Supra with the glorious design and powertrain of McLaren’s MP4-12C. This Supra 12C Spider would sure look cool if ever real, right?
