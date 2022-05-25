TVR Tacoma TRD Speed 12 Looks Like a Digital Cerbera Out of Sporty Off-Road Hell

Toyota is currently all vintage eyes and ears on the 2023 4Runner mid-size SUV, which just welcomed the 40th Anniversary special edition a bit ahead of schedule. However, across the virtual realm, people still have a soft spot for Tacomas these days.
The real world has a habit of making stuff enticing enough that one would contemplate fighting over one of just 4,040 examples scheduled for production. Over in the virtual realm, though, sometimes it is not even worth spending a dime on a digital vehicle that will never see the light of day. Alas, things can also take a turn for the truly outrageous and they might warrant a quick look – perhaps just for laughs.
Among the vast pool of pixel masters, Henry Andrews, a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, has risen through the ranks with a prolific CGI imagination when it comes to mashups, including Euro-JDMs. Sometimes they are for the best, like that one time when a VW Golf x Datsun 280ZX Turbo unintentionally looked like a cool widebody JDM Scirocco.
Other times they reap confusion, as once happened with the Porsche Taycan Miata RF mashup that had people imagine they were dealing with another widebody RWB (RAUH-Welt Begriff) creation. Now, it is time for the abomination-style flip side of the coin, as the CGI author decided on this occasion to combine the face of the best-selling mid-size Tacoma TRD pickup truck with the body of TVR’s abandoned Cerbera Speed 12 high-performance sports car project.
By the way, just in case this mashup is too hardcore for your Toyota Tacoma cup of tea, we also embedded second below the “Taco Tuesday” idea from Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, who rekindled his passion for JDM builds with this slammed first generation. Oh, and let us not forget, he also imagined it with a neat little 2JZ engine swap!
Among the vast pool of pixel masters, Henry Andrews, a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, has risen through the ranks with a prolific CGI imagination when it comes to mashups, including Euro-JDMs. Sometimes they are for the best, like that one time when a VW Golf x Datsun 280ZX Turbo unintentionally looked like a cool widebody JDM Scirocco.
Other times they reap confusion, as once happened with the Porsche Taycan Miata RF mashup that had people imagine they were dealing with another widebody RWB (RAUH-Welt Begriff) creation. Now, it is time for the abomination-style flip side of the coin, as the CGI author decided on this occasion to combine the face of the best-selling mid-size Tacoma TRD pickup truck with the body of TVR’s abandoned Cerbera Speed 12 high-performance sports car project.
By the way, just in case this mashup is too hardcore for your Toyota Tacoma cup of tea, we also embedded second below the “Taco Tuesday” idea from Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, who rekindled his passion for JDM builds with this slammed first generation. Oh, and let us not forget, he also imagined it with a neat little 2JZ engine swap!