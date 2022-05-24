Revived Chevy Impala SS Embraces Posh yet Virtual Cadillac CT6 x Camaro ZL1 Lifestyle

Following the exploits of Chevrolet’s Impala might seem easy duty from afar: ten generations, production (unevenly) spread over more than six decades, and full-size duties all around. However, when digging deeper…
There is an entire ocean of information to be absorbed. Alas, unless you are something of a sponge bob (with or without square pants) when it comes to memory banks, many details will escape one’s grasp unless you dedicate to them completely. Still, even non-fans know a little something about the magical Impala SS words. Or the fact that it had jumpy (major) production runs, from 1961 to 1969 and 1994 to 1996, among others.
So, there’s an original Impala SS, a modern revival, and an entire world of Impala enthusiasts that would give everything just to have another try. Well, in this case alone, they only need some willing suspension of disbelief to allow the dream of another modern revival for the Impala SS to sip through. In there, the full-size Chevy takes the Cadillac CT6 and reworks it with Camaro bits and pieces, hopefully, of the ZL1 variety.
We do not know for sure, as Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who continues his return to passenger cars after a lengthy two-door off-road and sporty truck series, has remained mum on the sixth-generation ‘Maro matters and only mentions Chevrolet Performance in the description hashtags. Alas, following that incredibly well-received series of pickup trucks, he did escape into the world of passenger cars with a Chevy Malibu ZL1 transformation.
That one had street runner vibes all over it, as well as a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing secret, but the author still did not deem it worthy of the Super Sport moniker. In return, the new one “might be worthy of the Impala SS name,” thus, we can only imagine that Chevy would ditch the CT6-V's 550-hp twin-turbo V8 Blackwing in favor of something feisty from its parts bin – perhaps the Camaro ZL1’s 650-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8?
