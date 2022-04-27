Toyota Tacoma TRD “McFly Edition” Feels Like It Misses Going Back to the Future

Unsurprisingly, the “Back to the Future” Sci-Fi comedy franchise has made the DeLorean DMC-12 pretty much a universally hyped car. However, many diehard fans will also argue the real star of the film series was Marty McFly's 1985 Toyota SR5 Xtracab pickup truck.
People usually think of Robert Zemeckis’ “Back to the Future” with just one car in mind – and it pops up (much like a punchline) with the force of a quirky DeLorean time machine. But the sequel to the original movie also introduced a more down-to-Earth vehicle, Marty McFly’s dream pickup. And, of course, fans fell in love with it.
So much so that we heard some started making real-life replicas of the movie star and began selling them around. Well, if this does not have the shape of a huge missed opportunity for Toyota, I cannot even begin to imagine what would. Sure, one could argue that its third-generation N300 Tacoma does not even need the associated hype as it is doing quite fine in terms of sales even without such marketing gimmicks.
But here is the thing. The franchise is going to nail its 40th anniversary in 2025. And maybe by then, we are also finally getting a new iteration of the ubiquitous mid-size pickup truck from Toyota. So, perhaps they would see fitting to give some fan service to BTTF enthusiasts. Alternatively, this has already happened, though only in the virtual realm.
The pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media decided his Taco Tuesday CGI skills need to go back to the future a little. So he swiftly took a Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Access Cab and gave it a cool “McFly Edition” without even thinking too much. And, you know what, it perfectly nails the “Back to the Future” spirit.
Toyota, you really need this to become real. Complete with both Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd autographs! They are not getting any younger, you know?
