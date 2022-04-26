2024 McLaren Aonic SUV Unofficially Takes a Logical Step Into Super-SUV Territory

Lamborghini Urus rules without any shadow of a doubt the super-SUV segment even as shy attempts have been made by the Aston Martin DBX707 to end its supremacy. While Ferrari’s Purosangue might stand a chance in the real world, the virtual realm has quickly prepared yet another British foe.
According to renowned aftermarket outlets, today’s North America battle for the best custom whip rages between the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lambo Urus – with other feisty entries like the G-Class, Escalade, or Bentley Cullinan copiously losing ground. As such, it is no wonder that Aston wants a piece of the action and Ferrari finally seems ready to officially unveil its first-ever five-door high-riding “family ride.”
Alas, virtual automotive artists have a slightly different British agenda, if you ask us. Probably seeing that Lotus Cars has prepared a Chinese Urus clone via the fully electric Eletre, they are musing about McLaren taking the challenge of creating something better – and probably ICE-powered just like Urus and Co. So, after we recently saw Germany-based virtual artist Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media, propose an “845 FT” contender, here is a second digital opinion.
This time around, it arrives (with a pre-release teaser and all) courtesy of Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, who has also imagined the sporty yet protean future of McLaren. Frankly, we are not so sure how much longer McLaren can hold on to its cars-only title but at least the CGI experts seem confident it has what it takes to battle the Urus, Purosangue, and DBX707, among others.
Naturally, to make sure everything is exactly as in real life, the author’s McLaren SUV project also comes with an elegant nameplate – “Aonic” – as well as a proposed release timeframe for the 2024 model year. However, there is just one POV to speak of, which is kind of sad – since we also wanted to see how this crossover would digitally look from behind, the sides, or inside the cockpit!
