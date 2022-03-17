LEGO Announces Newest 3-in-1 Back to the Future DeLorean, Includes Doc and Marty Figurines

Let's face it, whenever the name DeLorean comes up, very few people imagine the stock vehicle that rolled off manufacturing lines; most of us see the car as it appears in the Back to the Future series. That's how much Hollywood influences your life.
Well, this time around, it's LEGO's turn to take a crack at the famed car and has announced plans to release a new DeLorean that encompasses not just one of the versions of the car but all three that ever appeared in the series. Yes, this new set is a 3-in-1 edition. Talk about going bonkers.
Now, to make things easier to understand, I'll point out a few things you need to know about the set, and then we'll get back to the versions you'll be able to enjoy.
First off, the set is recommended for children aged 18 and over. Why? It might be because of the countless tasty pieces found in the kit or because sets like these can be a collector's item. If you buy a set, I'm not sure you should even open it; put it on a shelf for 30 years.
Now, the three versions have been recreated down to the tiniest detail, as is customary of LEGO sets. The first version of the DeLorean features the classic powerline hook used to transport Marty Back to the Future "at precisely 10:04 p.m."
The second version of the car features the ability to fly. So to achieve this, LEGO also added fold-down tires, perfect placing on your mantel in all its glory. The Mr. Fusion generator that's fueled by garbage is also included.
Finally, the third movie in the series, and the one where Marty was already starting to show signs of aging due to all this time traveling, is the one that reveals a whitewall tire version of the DeLorean ready with the hood-mounted circuitry. While the wheels don't seem to be ready to ride on railroad tracks, if you take off the tires, you may get a more realistic feel of a scene from the third movie.
few accessories will also be included in the set. A few barrels of plutonium, Marty's hoverboard, and a banana, which I presume is meant to be the garbage you throw into the time machine. Gullwing doors and light-up flux capacitors are also part of the mix. Best of all, if you're into LEGO figurines, two humanoids will be found inside the box. Can you guess who they may be representing? That's right, Doc and McFly!
As for how much you can expect to pay for this set and when it will be available, that'll be 170 USD (153 EUR at current exchange rates), please, and you can pick up your product on the 1st of April 2022. This better not be some bad April Fool's joke because if it is... Nevermind, you must always trust in the LEGO.
Seeing how my birthday is also in April, maybe someone (the autoevolution team) thinks this would be an excellent gift for me. I'd welcome it with open arms because it's a LEGO, put in the three hours to build it, and eventually, give it to someone else who would love a 3-in-1 DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future.
