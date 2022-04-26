Swell Chrysler Project Rises From the Dead, Morphs Into Mid-Engine Hellcat Supercar

First things first. Like the author, we must ask: “do you remember the Chrysler ME 412 concept?” Also known as the ME Four-Twelve project, this two-door high-performance show car was born way back in 2004. And it had mind-twisting features, as hinted by the name itself.
Simply put, under the tutelage of DaimlerChrysler, the Chrysler brand would have skyrocketed directly into Bugatti Veyron territory if this project car ever saw production. This is because the ME 412 was imagined as a sleek-looking two-door coupe with a mid-engine setup and four turbochargers strapped to a 6.0-liter Mercedes-sourced M120 twelve-cylinder engine!
Chrysler’s history might have been vastly different if this ever became real and of course, Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as “abimelecdesign” on social media, is on to something with his latest Hagerty-sponsored “What If” CGI episode. The pixel master decided to bring back this idea to our attention, albeit with slight tweaks to make it fashionable for the third decade of the 21st century.
As such, the 2004 Chrysler ME 412 has now morphed into an updated 2022 ME-8 version that keeps most of the original design traits and only updates them to make it feasible for today’s production requirements. So, the body gets modern stuff like LED lights all around, a subtle carbon fiber aerodynamic kit, and a different mid-engine swap. Well, I am just going to read between the lines and say this imagined Hellcat V8 supercar is basically a digital jab at the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06…
By the way, if you need a direct swing at the C8, Hagerty’s partner article takes care of that, and as obviously as possible. Oh, and it also gives lots of CGI food for thought as this Acura NSX-sized Chrysler ME-8 was imagined with a trio of cool tune stages: from “707 to 847 horsepower.” That would have been a clear hoot to drive around town… and track.
