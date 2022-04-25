“Two-Face” Orange/Black Pontiac GTO Flexes Widebody Muscle In a “Natural” Way

While some virtual automotive artists are easy to categorize as lovers of “CGI this or CGI that,” sometimes they need to go out of their comfort zone and come up with something different. Or is that just playing to their strengths, all over again?
Fans of Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, know very well that he loves most just a few things in his automotive CGI life: outrageous Chevy Novas, quirky yet spectacular Fox Body Ford Mustangs, and the occasional “blow-my-mind” vintage pickup truck. But he is also one of those lucky pixel masters to create rendering-to-reality pieces for actual, upcoming build projects.
As such, he sometimes needs to exit his comfort zone and work with different other makes and models. However, most of these creations do not stray too far away from the classic muscle car or vintage pickup truck trope. And, perhaps, they might be his finest creations. Well, no need to take our word for granted.
Just take a look at this Batman villain “Two-Face” automotive lookalike, a half-orange/half-black second-generation Pontiac GTO. Almost at the turn of 2021, the spectacular restomod project that flexed its muscle car prowess with a thoroughly slammed widebody attitude was signaled as an upcoming soul development for a client. However, more than a year has passed since, and the feisty GTO is still nowhere to be seen on the streets or on the owner’s social media reel.
Plus, the pixel master also hinted this has not been done just yet by dropping the “Pontiac GTO on some steroids, can't wait for them to make it happen” line in the description for his little callback to a digital project he obviously holds very dear. So much so that he - perhaps to entice the build team to get it done faster – also envisioned the outrageous GTO in a more natural, real-world-like exterior environment instead of the original construction site location.
Well, that was more than enough for us to fall in love with it, all over again...
