2024 Audi A6 e-tron Electric Sedan Loses All Camo With a Digital Twist, Do You Like It?

Audi’s e-tron family of electric vehicles will grow to include an executive sedan. It will bear the A6 moniker, with the e-tron suffix added to its name, and will be sold alongside its ICE-powered sibling for a few years.
We’ve seen several spy shots of the model these past few weeks, with camouflaged prototypes scooped on public roads, and on the Nurburgring, doing their thing. However, the wraps have unofficially come off, with the peeps at Kolesa putting their photo editing skills to good use.
The CGIs shared in the image gallery above build on last year’s Audi A6 e-tron Concept, and feature the front and rear ends seen on the testers. Thus, the car has a split headlamp signature, closed off grille, normal center air intake that incorporates the radar in the middle, and two side vents.
Identical to that of the show car, the profile will have a less arched roofline behind the B pillars on the real A6 e-tron. Out back, it has been imagined with wide LED taillights, separated by the brand’s corporate logo. Also, it is worth noting that the trunk lid looks much sportier than it will be, or so previous scoops have revealed anyway. The positioning of the reflectors in the rear bumper looks spot-on, though they will likely have a different shape. The wraps have also been peeled off the diffuser.
Understood to be sharing the PPE platform with the Q6 e-tron and Porsche Macan, the A6 e-tron might get the same dual-motor assemblies. A battery-electric RS 6 might be in the cards as well, though if it happens, then it should be offered solely as an estate, with Audi also presenting an A6 e-tron Avant Concept last month.
Gunning for the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQE and upcoming BMW i5, the A6 e-tron might debut sometime next year, as a 2024 model.
