Budget Platform Camper Exploits Your Truck's Ability To Become the Ultimate Glamping RV

Folks, while exploring the world of glampers, travel trailers, and other mobile habitats, I ran across a crew dubbed Go Fast Campers (GFC). If you've never heard of this crew out of Montana, you aren't alone; it seems that only about 8,500 people know about them, according to their Facebook page. Nonetheless, their work is sure to get your attention, especially if you own a truck. After all, this crew specializes in pimping out nothing but trucks.
As you may have figured things out by now, GFC is a crew that'll drop a camper into your truck's bed and wave goodbye; it's all that simple. In this spirit, I chose to bring to light their Platform Camper (PC), a simple yet capable addition for transforming your truck into a mobile home with which to explore during off-grid weekends.
Overall, GFC is asking you to drop $7,700 (€7,300 at current exchange rates) for a base PC. Sure, you may think that's a bit much for a basic truck camper but keep reading; things get better. One essential aspect of the design you see is that it applies to more trucks than I can count. It's suitable for six brands; Chevy, Ford, Dodge, and even Jeep are in the mix. Then there are the countless models we can talk about; you don't want to be here all day.
imagine you own a Toyota Tacoma SB. When you purchase a PC, you'll only add an extra 255 lbs (116 kg) to your truck. This is granted by the aluminum frame and camper box. Not only is it light, but it should be by your side for several years to come.
Looking at the PC, one thing is clear, there are two levels to your habitat. There's the tent up top, equipped with modular bedding/flooring, suitable for two adults and a child, and the lower half, your truck bed. Imagine adding another mattress here; two more guests could easily sleep. Maybe you plan on staying out into the wild for a bit longer; there's room for a portable toilet, galley setup, and space for cargo or an outdoor shower setup. If you're traveling as a couple, you can stuff your truck with countless adventure gear.
Over the years, most of us have seen truck campers before. Typically, they're those shells you just drop onto your truck bed. Well, those camper boxes are usually completed with very few moving parts, maybe a sliding window or two. The beauty behind the PC is that all sides of the box can be lifted to allow for an unobstructed view of the world, assuming you slept in the truck and not the tent.
Just think about it for a second. You and a group of friends decide to pick up your own Platform Campers. Besides the fact that you won't be clearing out your bank account, you will have taken your first step into a life full of adventures and unhinged living, the authentic off-grid way. Just a little something-something to consider if you want to take part in the mobile living wave sweeping the world.
