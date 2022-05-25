Vintage Ford F-100 Gets Slammed Wide, Feel Free to Dream of Tight Road Trips

The Ford F-Series might have cornered the pickup truck market back in 1977 and never relinquished the crown ever since (plus the overall highest-selling vehicle title since 1981), but the truth is fans have loved the series well before that. Just look at the passion for earlier iterations.
There are entire YouTube channels dedicated to vintage F-100s from before the sixth-generation era, a brimming used-car market for custom transformations, and even virtual automotive artists have fallen enamored. For example, Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, takes us on yet another quick journey of classic truck wishful thinking.
This pixel master likes everything to be in an orderly fashion, alternating between rendering-to-reality discovery cases and completely hypothetical digital projects. Plus, he keeps a slim balance between passenger cars and pickup trucks to satisfy everyone. There is always room for improvement, though, as we cannot even remember the last time that we saw the CGI expert flaunt an SUV across the social media reel.
Alas, we are not going to complain too much, as the recent Nash LaFayette, Chevy Camaro RS, Chevelle SS, Bel Air Tri-Five, Black Coyote-swapped Ford Mustang Fastback, or an orange/black “Two-Face” Pontiac GTO that flexed widebody CGI muscle in the most natural way kept us plenty occupied. Notice that we have not mentioned any trucks there. Well, that was because it was a rather big break since we last saw a slammed OBS Chevy C10 flaunt some red, gold, and carbon fiber widebody steroids.
Now, the digital content creator is back in a cool truck mood and decided to show us what his dream Ford F-100 would look like. As it turns out, it would sport a “liquid metal” gray attire, massive deep-dish aftermarket wheels, a lowered stance, and the widest fender-style attitude possible. Plus, it would all be complemented with a central dual exhaust setup, as well as a few blue accents (like on the brake calipers) to tie in the knot with the matching interior atmosphere.
